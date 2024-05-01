Record high numbers of homeless households and children in temporary accommodation

The quarterly homelessness statistics for England revealed there were 112,660 homeless households living in temporary accommodation on 31 December 2023, an increase of 12.1% from the previous year.

In addition, there were 145,800 homeless children living in temporary accommodation in December 2023, the highest ever recorded and up 15% on last year.

The number of children living in temporary accommodation has doubled in under 12 years, increasing from 70,090 in the first quarter of 2012 to 145,800.

Since 2012, the number of children living in temporary accommodation has increased by an average of more than 6,000 every year.

Between October and December 2023, almost 320,000 households were assessed as homeless or at risk of homelessness – another record high.