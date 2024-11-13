Resident support schemes worth £23m in social value at risk in London, major landlords warn

The group said that housing associations’ voluntary support services, worth £23m in social value last year, are under increasing pressure as budgets come under strain.

The London-based landlords provide several support services to residents, including financial advice services, food security initiatives, homelessness prevention, employment training, and help with cost of living pressures.

The G15 said its members have provided 67 money guidance projects and 75 food security initiatives, which collectively supported 32,000 people.

Employment and skills programmes run by members have helped more than 60,000 residents into work and training since 2017.

The group has produced a report, Room to grow: supporting London’s communities, on the value of and threat to those services.