Scottish housing minister defends lifting private rent controls for two years

Paul McLennan said private renters can continue to seek a review of their rent increases once temporary rent controls come to an end on 31 March.

From this date, if a tenant appeals to their rent officer or tribunal, the rent increase will be set at the open market rental value until long-term rent controls come into effect in 2027.

The Scottish government introduced a short-term private rent cap in 2022 as an emergency cost of living measure. It also pledged to bring in permanent rent controls through new legislation.

The Housing (Scotland) Bill, which is passing through the Scottish parliament, will introduce a long-term cap on private rent rises at the Consumer Price Index plus 1%, up to a maximum of 6%. It is likely to come into force from 2027.