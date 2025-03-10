Scottish social landlords spent record £945m on management and maintenance, SHR finds

Operating costs continued to increase at a faster rate than turnover, up by 7.07% to £1.75bn.

Planned and reactive maintenance expenditure rose at different rates, with planned increasing by 3.88% to £176m and reactive increasing by 15.26% to £295.5m.

Operating surplus dropped by 0.87% to £364.5m, while affordable lettings surplus fell by 3.3% to £343.7m as rental income and deferred grants released grew at a slower rate than the associated expenditure.

Investment in new and existing homes continued with net housing assets up by 5.5% to £16.52bn.

Cash balances decreased by 11.78% to £685.2m.

Shaun Keenan, assistant director of financial regulation at the SHR, said that registered social landlords (RSLs) in Scotland have been “navigating one of the most challenging environments in recent history”.

He explained: “The difficult economic and operational conditions have constrained the finances of RSLs during 2023-24.

“RSLs faced higher debt costs due to rising interest rates, while simultaneously making record investments in existing homes.

“As a result, their operating costs have risen faster than turnover, resulting in a decline in the underlying surplus and reducing financial headroom for RSLs.”

Mr Keenan said the challenges facing landlords are “set to continue”.

“These include high interest rates, rising costs, market volatility and resource and labour challenges stemming from geo-political instability,” he added.

He said that landlords are also facing “increasing demands” around housing quality and decarbonisation, “all while working to continue to deliver homes and services for new and existing tenants and service users at a price they can afford”.

“RSLs will need to continue to adjust their business plans to respond to further potential uncertainty and changing circumstances, effectively manage their resources to maintain their financial stability, and ensure that rents stay affordable for tenants,” Mr Keenan added.