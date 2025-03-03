Shared ownership will work with commonhold, minister says in move to end leasehold

Shared ownership homes will work with commonhold, the government has said as it set out the “beginning of the end for the feudal leasehold system” #UKhousing

Shared ownership homes will work with commonhold, the government has said #UKhousing

There are more than five million leaseholders in England and Wales, primarily living in flats. Under leasehold, third-party landlords own buildings and make decisions on behalf of homeowners.

The move to commonhold will ensure flatowners are not “second-class homeowners” and will give them more power, control and security over their homes, officials said.

A commonhold white paper is expected later today (3 March), while a consultation on banning new leasehold flats and a draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill will be published later this year.

Ministers want to replace leasehold ownership with commonhold, which officials have said is “a radical improvement” on the current system.

Leaseholders do not own their property outright, are forced to pay potentially escalating ground rent costs, and have a landlord that determines how the building is run and the service charges leaseholders must pay.

Commonhold allows people to own their property outright, with no expiring term or need to pay to extend a lease. They can have a say in managing their building and do not need to pay ground rent.

Initially introduced in England and Wales in 2002, commonhold has struggled to take off due to “flaws in its legal framework”.

However, commonhold-type models are used all over the world. The housing department added: “It can and does work and the government is determined, through both new commonhold developments and by making conversion to commonhold easier, to see it take root.”

Changes set out in a commonhold white paper include new rules to enable commonhold to work for all types of developments including mixed-use buildings, and allowing shared ownership homes within a commonhold.

The white paper will propose greater flexibility over development rights, helping developers “build with confidence” and maintaining safeguards for the consumer.

The plans would also give mortgage lenders greater assurance with new measures to protect their stake in buildings and protect the solvency of commonholds, such as mandatory public liability insurance and reserve funds and greater oversight by commonhold unit owners to keep costs affordable.

Management of commonholds would be strengthened with new rules around appointing directors, clear standards for repairs, and mandating use of reserve funds.

The white paper will also set out an “enhanced offer for homeowners”, including requiring greater opportunities for democracy in agreeing the annual budget, clarifying how owners may change “local rules” over how a building is run and new protections for when things go wrong.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “By taking decisive steps to reinvigorate commonhold and make it the default tenure, we will ensure that it is homeowners, not third-party landlords, who will own the buildings they live in and have a greater say in how their home is managed and the bills they pay.

“These reforms mark the beginning of the end for a system that has seen millions of homeowners subject to unfair practices and unreasonable costs at the hands of their landlords.”