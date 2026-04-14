Shelter calls for government to remove £29bn of councils’ housing debt to boost building rates

The housing charity said the change should be brought in as part of a new bill that would seek to remove the obstacles to council housebuilding.

Last week, it launched a petition urging Labour to announce plans for the legislation, dubbed the ‘get councils building bill’, as part of the King’s Speech next month. More than 4,500 people have signed the petition so far.

Mairi MacRae, director of communications, policy and campaigns at Shelter, said: “Councils, who used to deliver the majority of social homes, have been unable to build at scale for decades.

“One of the main causes is that they were saddled with £29bn worth of historic housing debt by central government in 2012. Since then, successive governments have broken the terms, leaving councils to pay off the eye-watering interest instead of being able to invest in new homes.

“The only way to deliver a new generation of social homes is for the government to support councils to get building again.”