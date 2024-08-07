South East landlord raises £70m bond to fund development

The bond was issued through the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS), which offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing.

A new round of the AHGS bond programme opened earlier this year.

Eastlight’s funding was issued under the AHGS’s December 2033 bond. It has an all-in interest rate of under 4.65% and a maturity date of more than nine years.