The credit ratings agency said the shift was due to the risk that higher costs from investment in existing stock and ongoing development could weaken PfP’s financial metrics “on a sustained basis”.

S&P also pointed to the risks of the landlord’s aspirations to absorb “weaker entities”. It said, however, that the integration of Origin Housing as a subsidiary would not “materially impact PfP’s financials”.

Origin, a non-compliant landlord, formally joined PfP in April.

In February, PfP received approval for a merger with another small landlord, South Devon Rural Housing Association.