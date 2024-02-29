Tenants in Wales unhappy with current housing system

Tenants in Wales are dissatisfied with the current housing system, a new survey has revealed #UKhousing

The survey was conducted in response to the Welsh government’s call for evidence on proposed policy and legislative changes to end homelessness.

They called for “fairness, transparency and flexibility” in housing allocation decisions, ensuring the needs of vulnerable people are met.

TPAS Cymru’s latest Tenant Pulse survey, which covers social housing tenants’ views on the allocation process, found that tenants are unhappy with overcrowding, under-occupied homes and the need for comprehensive support.

It received responses from almost 700 social housing tenants across all 22 local authority areas in Wales.

The week-long survey was made up of 21 questions.

Over half of the respondents agreed that people experiencing homelessness should be given priority for social housing.

However, tenants emphasised the need for individualised support, fairness and addressing the root causes of homelessness.

Tenants agreed on the importance of allocating social housing based on need, with priority for those who are homeless, have medical issues, or are living in unsuitable conditions.

The majority of tenants supported deprioritising individuals who manipulate the social housing system.

Tenants also stressed the need for individualised support and tailored solutions for those experiencing homelessness that consider their unique circumstances and needs.