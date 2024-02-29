Tenants in Wales unhappy with current housing system

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Tenants in Wales are dissatisfied with the current housing system, a new survey has revealed.
TPAS Cymru’s latest Tenant Pulse survey, which covers social housing tenants’ views on the allocation process, found that tenants are unhappy with overcrowding, under-occupied homes and the need for comprehensive support.
They called for “fairness, transparency and flexibility” in housing allocation decisions, ensuring the needs of vulnerable people are met.
The survey was conducted in response to the Welsh government’s call for evidence on proposed policy and legislative changes to end homelessness.
It received responses from almost 700 social housing tenants across all 22 local authority areas in Wales.
The week-long survey was made up of 21 questions.
Over half of the respondents agreed that people experiencing homelessness should be given priority for social housing.
However, tenants emphasised the need for individualised support, fairness and addressing the root causes of homelessness.
Tenants agreed on the importance of allocating social housing based on need, with priority for those who are homeless, have medical issues, or are living in unsuitable conditions.
The majority of tenants supported deprioritising individuals who manipulate the social housing system.
Tenants also stressed the need for individualised support and tailored solutions for those experiencing homelessness that consider their unique circumstances and needs.
They agreed that long-term solutions and preventative measures are needed to address the root cause of homelessness, alongside providing immediate shelter.
Tenants also called for accountability in housing management, along with the provision of support services to help individuals rebuild their lives.
A Welsh government spokesperson said: “Thank you for the overwhelming response from tenants who took the time to give their opinions on how we transform our approach to homelessness in Wales.
“Tenants have shared their views and real-life experiences in relation to how they access and reside in social housing, giving the Welsh government an important insight into the impact of having accessible, good-quality housing.
“This is a critical voice that we will continue to listen to, to help inform and shape our policy development to support our long-term ambition of Ending Homelessness in Wales.”
A survey in January by TPAS Cymru found that tenant satisfaction with repairs had declined in Wales.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Wales round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories