The government is dragging its feet on regulation of supported exempt accommodation

So what are we waiting for? The act sets out timings for compliance – within one year of the date of regulations being made. Yet we are still waiting.

In the case of delay, the act states that the secretary of state “may” prepare and publish National Standards for England to deal with “any aspect” of the provision of supported exempt accommodation. The secretary of state could today set minimum standards in respect of the type or condition of premises and the provision of care, support or supervision. We are still waiting.

The secretary of state is also entitled to make licensing obligations in connection with those having control of or managing support exempt accommodation. Again, we are still waiting.

These delays are having a devastating impact on those who are among the most vulnerable in society. It is unfair to those providers that have the best interests of their residents at heart, while allowing those that do not to continue causing harm.

“The secretary of state could today set minimum standards in respect of the type or condition of premises and the provision of care, support or supervision. We are still waiting”

If that were not concerning enough, this prolonged delay is having a damaging impact on the future of the sector. Providers looking to invest in their housing stock, those wanting to enter the sector and potential funders need to understand the regulatory landscape. Continued delay adds uncertainty – and in a sector that badly needs investment, that is disastrous. Investment is on hold, and would-be operators are walking away.

The government has ambitious plans for the housing market, and we would urge ministers to extend that ambition to supported exempt accommodation.

Charlotte Cook, partner, Winckworth Sherwood