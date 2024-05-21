The placement scheme opening doors for ethnic minority people in London’s built environment

Out of 15 people in the first cohort, 11 secured roles in the sector after completing the scheme. Future of London has regular check-ins with both candidates and hosts to monitor satisfaction and performance. It also conducts a detailed evaluation at the end of each cohort to help them develop the programme, to ensure that candidates have a rewarding experience and want to stay, as well as making sure that hosts sign up for future rounds.

Diverse workforce

Recognising the real value a diverse workforce holds is something organisations need to understand. Londoner Dionne Bimpong is part of the third cohort. When we speak, she is preparing to begin her first placement in housing policy at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

She says firms need to show that they are truly invested in hiring ethnic minorities. “I don’t mean that in a tokenistic filler quota way,” she explains, “but actually seeking out people with genuine talent similar to the Emerging Talent Programme where it’s a process that you go through.”

“They can recognise you have unique experience from living in areas which are diverse; companies can be more open into receiving that. Especially in minority backgrounds, where you’ve grown up in a diverse community, there are so many changes in your area. For people from ethnic minorities, it’s really important that they have a say in the changes of the areas.”

Aside from programmes such as the Emerging Talent Programme, there are several other initiatives and processes host organisations can put in place to create a more inclusive workplace.

Future of London has just introduced cultural intelligence training from provider Unheard Voice, which is available for free to the entire Future of London network for every line manager supporting the recruits, where they will learn how to work effectively with people from different cultures and with different perspectives to them.

Line managers will be developing action plans to implement practical ways to embed their learning to support recruits and their organisation. To measure the success of these plans, each line manager will have an ‘accountability partner’ from another host organisation so that they can keep each other on track.

For Ms Mathers, industry conversations about diversifying staff at senior levels versus diversifying from the ground up are both crucial aspects, as visibility in the executive team sends a strong signal that the top jobs are achievable.

“There is not enough collaboration within the sector to create initiatives that support this,” she says. “This is the gap the Emerging Talent Programme and other Future of London leadership programmes are addressing in a tangible way.”

While progress has been made, there is still some way to go, but Ms Mathers wants to look back and show how the programme injected new talent into the sector, who are on the path to becoming future leaders.

“More widely, candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds don’t have to work twice as hard as others. They should feel respected and that they belong because others before them have succeeded and shown they can, too,” she says.