The Week in Housing: Fraud, regulatory judgements, and new guidance on sustainability and financial reporting

Good afternoon.

Among Inside Housing’s most-read stories of the week were reports of regulatory and governance issues, and instances of fraud.

First, a woman was ordered to pay £14,470 for illegally subletting her Bedfordshire social home for more than a year while living elsewhere.

This came before government confirmation that cases relating to contracts awarded on two major government retrofit schemes have been referred to the Serious Fraud Office.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) awarded two landlords the highest consumer grade in its latest round of judgements.

The RSH release also showed that a council in South Essex has become the seventh local authority to receive the lowest consumer standards grade.

Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the RSH, spoke to Inside Housing about her decision to step down after a decade leading the organisation, and shared her thoughts on the consumer standards, the impact of Grenfell, and new development.