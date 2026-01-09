The Week in Housing: themes for 2026, building inspector fraud investigation and Awaab’s Law impact

Good afternoon.

We kicked off the new year by sending the news team out to talk to people across the housing sector to find out what they are looking out for in 2026.

One of the first of these predictions that is likely to come to a point is rent convergence. The government’s announcement on this is due this month, and it is fair to say the sector is keen to find out what will happen and work out what the implications will be. Ahead of this announcement, London Councils renewed calls for this to be set at £3 a week.

We found out this week that the Building Safety Regulator trebled its rate of Gateway 2 decisions – although it still has not cleared as much of its backlog as hoped.

The Building Safety Regulator also referred a fraud investigation to the police involving the impersonation of building inspectors.