Turning the spotlight on shared ownership

Kelly McCabe, managing director, The Mortgage People

Financial broker Kelly McCabe doesn’t much like the term ‘specialist lending’. It has negative connotations, which she believes can be traced back to the bad old days of the 2008 crash. “People still think that specialist lenders are these unscrupulous lenders who don’t care,” says Ms McCabe, founder and managing director of The Mortgage People, a financial services firm with expertise in shared ownership. “They just lend to anyone [and] you can be the worst credit risk in the world, but they’re going to lend to you.”

However, this characterisation is misconceived, insists Ms McCabe. To counter it, she thinks specialist lenders should be rebadged as ‘realistic lenders’ because they take a more realistic view of people’s lives and the credit issues they may have experienced, sometimes through no fault of their own. The service these lenders offer is particularly important in the shared ownership space, a tenure which – in a perfect world – should be available to anyone with complex but stable financial profiles.

Unfortunately, there are plenty more myths swirling around the field of specialist lending, notes Ms McCabe, who is also co-founder of The Shared Ownership (SO) Exchange, a forum for shared ownership professionals. For example, in some quarters there is a perception that specialist lenders do not have to operate under the same rules and regulations as traditional high-street lenders (wrong: they do). Or that their credit underwriting processes are not as robust (also wrong: they are).

“Look at the mortgage market and financial services in general,” Ms McCabe says. “Such a huge shake-up has happened and continues to happen… to make sure that everything is being done responsibly.”

Reality of adverse credit

Then there is the assumption that only ‘high-risk’ borrowers go to specialist lenders. That is not true, either.

Take Pepper Money’s shared ownership customer base, which represents a broad cross-section of society and includes everyone from single mums to people with complex incomes, those who are self-employed, and key workers. Last year, 50% of its lending involved people with no adverse credit, but who simply did not meet credit-scoring models favoured by traditional lenders.

There is also the stigma surrounding adverse credit, which can often involve minor payment infringements. “Adverse is a flat term to describe something that’s incredibly nuanced,” explains Ms McCabe. “I don’t want to bad-mouth high-street [lenders], because they do a very good job in the main. But there is more of a cookie-cutter approach to what you earn, what your age is, what your job title is.”

The trouble is, she says, the world does not work in that neatly packaged way any more. These days, complex is the new normal. People may have two part-time jobs, or they might be going through a period of unemployment. Or they might be coping with an event that has thrown their lives into chaos and affected their credit scores. “We see a number of [domestic violence survivors] coming to us on the shared ownership side,” Ms McCabe says. “[They have] lower income, lower access to deposit and need to get out of the situation they’re in.

“We have to remember who we’re helping – and it isn’t always just because your income isn’t quite right or because you missed a payment. It can be real-life, life-changing stuff that [specialist lenders] are able to [facilitate]… Shared ownership is a key component of helping people in those situations bring stability back to their lives and their families.”

A good broker and specialist lender will dig deeper to understand each customer’s financial and personal situation in order to take a more clear-eyed view of their credit issues, while still checking that their adverse credit is not habitual.

Finally, Ms McCabe is keen to address the misconception that people who have had adverse credit issues in the past are more likely to have them in the future. Actually, she argues, the reverse is true – and she should know as she has experienced adverse credit personally. “In my early days of business, it was tough, it was hard, and I wasn’t particularly good at saving money,” Ms McCabe admits.

“I had real struggles with making ends meet and keeping on top of everything to the point where, when I got through it – which I did – [I thought] I will never, ever do that again… I will never go back there. I’m a lower risk because I’ve had adverse [credit].”