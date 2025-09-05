Turning the spotlight on shared ownership

Three case studies explore aspects of the shared ownership tenure, from preconceptions, its role in the industry and the customer
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For many people today, the dream of owning a home feels increasingly out of reach. House prices have soared, wages have not kept pace, and the cost of renting makes saving for a deposit feel like climbing Mount Everest. In this environment, shared ownership offers a vital route onto the housing ladder – one that we believe should be accessible to more people.
As financial lives become more complex, more shared ownership buyers are turning to specialist lenders. At Pepper Money, we saw a 21% increase in shared ownership lending in the past year.
Despite misconceptions about specialist lending, these buyers are not ‘risky’ or ‘irresponsible’; they are people navigating the complexities of life with determination and resilience. Shared ownership is designed to support these types of journeys, which is why, in our opinion, shared ownership and specialist lending naturally go hand in hand.
Many people face temporary financial setbacks – eg bereavement, divorce, redundancy – that do not reflect long-term risk, but can delay or prevent them accessing the housing market. Specialist lenders such as Pepper Money assess these cases with compassion and nuance, not rigid checklists. It is a model built on understanding within responsible lending principles, not exclusion.
Our shared ownership borrowers are a case in point. While the majority are first-time buyers, their average household income in 2023-24 was £55,000 – significantly above the estimated £37,000 market-wide figure for shared ownership borrowers. They are older, more likely to buy as couples and are in a strong position to meet their financial commitments even in a high-inflation environment. What’s more, 50% of our customers last year had a clean credit history, they just did not meet the narrow criteria of high-street lenders.
Rigid box-checking meant many of them had been turned away from the opportunity to access a shared ownership home. We believe that this is neither fair nor sustainable. This belief was the catalyst for the Shared Ownership: A Vital Bridge to the Housing Market white paper we have recently published. We hope the insights spark meaningful conversations about shared ownership and the people it serves. To make the housing market truly inclusive, we have to accept that real lives do not always follow a standard template.
Robert Barnard, intermediary relationship director, Pepper Money
Financial broker Kelly McCabe doesn’t much like the term ‘specialist lending’. It has negative connotations, which she believes can be traced back to the bad old days of the 2008 crash. “People still think that specialist lenders are these unscrupulous lenders who don’t care,” says Ms McCabe, founder and managing director of The Mortgage People, a financial services firm with expertise in shared ownership. “They just lend to anyone [and] you can be the worst credit risk in the world, but they’re going to lend to you.”
However, this characterisation is misconceived, insists Ms McCabe. To counter it, she thinks specialist lenders should be rebadged as ‘realistic lenders’ because they take a more realistic view of people’s lives and the credit issues they may have experienced, sometimes through no fault of their own. The service these lenders offer is particularly important in the shared ownership space, a tenure which – in a perfect world – should be available to anyone with complex but stable financial profiles.
Unfortunately, there are plenty more myths swirling around the field of specialist lending, notes Ms McCabe, who is also co-founder of The Shared Ownership (SO) Exchange, a forum for shared ownership professionals. For example, in some quarters there is a perception that specialist lenders do not have to operate under the same rules and regulations as traditional high-street lenders (wrong: they do). Or that their credit underwriting processes are not as robust (also wrong: they are).
“Look at the mortgage market and financial services in general,” Ms McCabe says. “Such a huge shake-up has happened and continues to happen… to make sure that everything is being done responsibly.”
Then there is the assumption that only ‘high-risk’ borrowers go to specialist lenders. That is not true, either.
Take Pepper Money’s shared ownership customer base, which represents a broad cross-section of society and includes everyone from single mums to people with complex incomes, those who are self-employed, and key workers. Last year, 50% of its lending involved people with no adverse credit, but who simply did not meet credit-scoring models favoured by traditional lenders.
There is also the stigma surrounding adverse credit, which can often involve minor payment infringements. “Adverse is a flat term to describe something that’s incredibly nuanced,” explains Ms McCabe. “I don’t want to bad-mouth high-street [lenders], because they do a very good job in the main. But there is more of a cookie-cutter approach to what you earn, what your age is, what your job title is.”
The trouble is, she says, the world does not work in that neatly packaged way any more. These days, complex is the new normal. People may have two part-time jobs, or they might be going through a period of unemployment. Or they might be coping with an event that has thrown their lives into chaos and affected their credit scores. “We see a number of [domestic violence survivors] coming to us on the shared ownership side,” Ms McCabe says. “[They have] lower income, lower access to deposit and need to get out of the situation they’re in.
“We have to remember who we’re helping – and it isn’t always just because your income isn’t quite right or because you missed a payment. It can be real-life, life-changing stuff that [specialist lenders] are able to [facilitate]… Shared ownership is a key component of helping people in those situations bring stability back to their lives and their families.”
A good broker and specialist lender will dig deeper to understand each customer’s financial and personal situation in order to take a more clear-eyed view of their credit issues, while still checking that their adverse credit is not habitual.
Finally, Ms McCabe is keen to address the misconception that people who have had adverse credit issues in the past are more likely to have them in the future. Actually, she argues, the reverse is true – and she should know as she has experienced adverse credit personally. “In my early days of business, it was tough, it was hard, and I wasn’t particularly good at saving money,” Ms McCabe admits.
“I had real struggles with making ends meet and keeping on top of everything to the point where, when I got through it – which I did – [I thought] I will never, ever do that again… I will never go back there. I’m a lower risk because I’ve had adverse [credit].”
With house prices rising, wages stagnating and the cost of living soaring, shared ownership has become a critical bridge to homeownership for many people. No wonder interest in the tenure continues to rise.
Yet when shared ownership was first introduced more than 40 years ago, it was a different story. “When I first started [in the social housing sector], you could count the amount of [shared ownership] lenders on one hand,” says Amy Nettleton, assistant development director – sales and marketing at Aster Group, a housing association and developer providing affordable housing and care services across the South of England.
“It was not known about. We’ve done a lot of lobbying and a lot of work at Aster and – alongside people such as Kelly McCabe at TMP [The Mortgage People] – have been relentless in making sure that lenders, government and legals know how important this product is.”
Shared ownership doesn’t just give people a place to call home, she stresses. It gives them safety, security and access to a market that they previously could not.
Unfortunately, the ‘no adverse credit’ criteria of some housing associations and registered providers can act as a barrier for people with even minor credit history blips. Ms Nettleton, who is also co-founder of The Shared Ownership (SO) Exchange, thinks that the term ‘adverse’ needs to be thought about differently, especially in the current economic climate. “We’re seeing the real impact now of cost of living, of austerity,” she says. “It is not that [people’s] circumstances have hugely changed. It’s that the world has changed around them.”
Understanding the context of someone’s credit history is therefore crucial, otherwise the risk is that financially capable people who have faced temporary setbacks will be left behind.
This is why the role of specialist lenders is so important. “We need [specialist lenders] to offer something different, because we also need that competitive nature in the industry,” Ms Nettleton says. “If all lenders offer the same product, what that will do is dilute the market. Therefore, we want lenders to be really excited about the sector’s growth plans and… how much business they can write. So the ability of specialist lenders really opens up that playing field… [They are] just so vital for the continued success of the [shared ownership] tenure.”
Finally, the sector as a whole must rethink how it measures success in this space. For example, not every shared ownership buyer, she argues, will be in a position to staircase, ie increase their percentage share in their property. But even when – or if – they do reach that point, they may not want to. And that is OK – or it should be because, as Ms Nettleton points out, flexibility is one of the benefits of shared ownership.
“We seem to forget that these are people’s homes,” she says. “We’re constantly looking at them as an asset generator, when the world is changing and it doesn’t work like that any more. We do the people who choose shared ownership a disservice by constantly [telling them], ‘It’s a failure if you don’t [use it as a stepping stone to move on] or can’t buy more [percentage share].’”
Ultimately, the housing association view of shared ownership and specialist lending is a supportive one. “We’re mobilised to build homes and communities for those people who are the most vulnerable,” Ms Nettleton says. “So, absolutely, the more products that allow us to do that and [to] help as many customers as possible is always positive.”
21%
Percentage increase in shared ownership lending last year
50%
People Pepper Money lent money to last year who did not have bad credit, but did not meet criteria of high-street lenders
Recently, a white paper was published entitled Shared Ownership: A Vital Bridge to the Housing Market. Commissioned by specialist lender Pepper Money and researched and written by Rob Thomas, a housing expert and former Bank of England economist, the paper aims to provide an independent, comprehensive analysis of the UK’s shared ownership model, its market trends, buyer demographics and policy implications.
One major finding from the report is the significant shortfall of first-time buyers in the market. In total, an estimated 3.3 million households who would have bought homes under previous generational trends have failed to do so since the 2008 financial crisis. “That’s a striking number,” Mr Thomas says. “You’re talking about a whole generation of people who are struggling to get on the housing ladder.”
In this troubling economic environment, shared ownership offers a greater number of people a realistic chance of buying a home. As the white paper outlines, it also provides them with the opportunity to choose from a broader range of property types. “What you see with shared ownership is a substantial move towards houses,” says Mr Thomas.
“These are people who would certainly not have been able to afford a house under full ownership… It has allowed [them] into a type of property that’s more suitable for their needs and probably will last them for a lot longer, so they won’t be having to look for another property nearly as quickly if they have a growing family and so on. I think that’s a huge advantage, particularly with the cost of moving being as expensive as it is.”
However, the customers of specialist lenders do not fit a neat stereotype. For example, Pepper Money’s borrowers have higher average household incomes, are more likely to be couples and private renters, and less likely to be under 30 or over 60. “Because they’re older, the chances of having had some blip – some issue that basically means a high-street [lender] doesn’t want to say yes – is obviously higher,” says Mr Thomas.
“But when you look at the data from Pepper Money, these are people who, financially, are in a more substantial position… I think that’s also something that’s got a little bit lost: specialist customers can actually be more substantially financially secure as a group of people than the average new buyer overall.”
Shared ownership is often misunderstood by consumers, the media and policymakers alike. This can lead to negative stories in the press, so a clearer narrative about the tenure would be helpful. Nevertheless, the white paper notes that the absence of centralised, publicly accessible shared ownership data makes this difficult. It therefore calls for an independent body to collect and publish this information in a timely way to support better policymaking. Pepper Money sees the white paper as a starting point for this project.
This lack of data is frustrating, not just from a report-writing point of view but from a policy perspective as well, admits Mr Thomas. He explains: “If you don’t have the data, you’re not in as good a position to understand the issues and the possible remedies… The data is sourced primarily from either the providers – predominantly housing associations – or from mortgage lenders… So it’s about those groups coming forward and being prepared to share data and have it put into the public domain.”
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