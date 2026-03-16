The child safety clauses added to the guidance in 2024 urged councils to support homeless families to “access” a cot for their babies and ensure there is enough space to put one in the temporary housing.

“It is important to support a household to access a cot from the first night in temporary accommodation,” an email sent in February 2024 by the then Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities says.

The same email, seen by Inside Housing, also flags the role that the safer sleep advice can play in reducing the risk of SIDS.

With so many babies still dying in temporary accommodation and for want of a cot, Inside Housing has examined councils’ approach to the provision of cots to families in this housing type. Are councils reducing the risk of SIDS by offering safer sleep advice? And have the new child safety clauses in the Homelessness Code of Guidance made any difference?

‘Stark geographical inequalities’ on cot provision

Data gathered by academics from King’s College London and Oxford Brookes University in early 2024, shared exclusively with Inside Housing, sheds light on the scale of the problem at the point of which the guidance was introduced.

While 65% of all councils said they provided cots to households in temporary accommodation, this proportion fell to 34% for London boroughs. This is particularly relevant because the homelessness crisis is concentrated in the capital. Over half of homeless families are in London, according to research by the Resolution Foundation, and official statistics show that one in 21 children in the capital live in temporary accommodation.

“Many babies are sleeping in unsafe conditions purely because of their postcode”

The data reveals that in 2023, the year before the updated guidance came in, there were more than 4,100 babies (aged under one) placed in temporary accommodation by councils that do not give safer sleep advice, as well as 2,300 pregnant women. And 903 babies in temporary accommodation were placed by councils that said they did not provide cots.

“Families in temporary accommodation should be given cots, 100%. No baby should die because a local authority has failed to provide a cot,” says Monica Lakhanpaul, a professor of integrated community child health and honorary consultant paediatrician at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health.

The overall finding for councils providing cots masked “stark geographical inequalities”, says Katherine Brickell, professor of urban studies at King’s College London and lead on the research. “In London, where child homelessness is highest, only a third of boroughs provide cots,” she says. “That means many babies are sleeping in unsafe conditions purely because of their postcode.”

Safer sleep advice

The analysis also found that only one in five local authorities provided written or verbal advice on safer sleep. In London, less than one in 10 did so.

Professor Brickell says the low level of safer sleep advice being provided is the most concerning finding. “Too many babies and pregnant women are being placed in temporary accommodation without essential safer sleep guidance, despite the fact this advice is simple, quick to deliver and known to prevent harm,” she tells Inside Housing.

Several respondents to the 2024 Freedom of Information (FoI) request said it was not the job of homelessness staff to offer such advice – a position that some, but not all, have since revised.

The FoI response from Tameside Council in Greater Manchester said: “No – we are not trained midwives or maternity professionals and so we are not qualified to give out medical advice.”