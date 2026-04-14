Updated Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing published

Due to the relatively minimal nature of the changes to the reporting process, SfH will ask its adopters to report against SRS v2.1 in the October 2026 reporting cycle.

Piers Williamson, chair of SfH, said the revised standard “positions the sector to look forward”.

He added: “The standard has always been rooted in the belief that housing providers are strongest when they work together, and this update reflects the insights of those who use it day in, day out.

“As expectations around sustainability and financial reporting evolve, the SRS remains the only ESG standard designed specifically for social housing and wholly focused on its interests.

“With v2.1 we are equipping the sector to tell its story more clearly, demonstrate its leadership and continue building confidence among all stakeholders.”

The SRS was launched by SfH in 2020. Since its foundation, 138 housing providers across the UK have adopted the standard to report on their ESG performance.

In addition, 38 funders to the social housing sector have adopted the standard, including Lloyds, NatWest, Legal & General and M&G.