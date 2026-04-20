Vision for 400,000-home city set out with Community Land Trust-managed affordable housing

The Albion City Development Corporation (ACDC) has drawn up an initial feasibility study for a ‘forest city’ on 45,000 acres east of Cambridge, which it says could house a million people.

The report, created with a coalition of 40 experts, sets out plans for a city with “gently dense” housing, 8,000 acres of commercial space including a central business district, a reservoir and a major rewilding scheme.

Seven in 10 of the properties would be earmarked for sale through a CLT.

The report states this would mean homes could only be sold back to the city at the value of the building, so that any gain in land value is passed on to future residents.