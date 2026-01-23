West of England Combined Authority picked to lead £6m pilot for 1,000 homes on small sites

Helen Godwin, mayor of the West of England, said: “We need to invest to tackle the housing crisis and make the most of brownfield land across the West.

“This pilot scheme is an important innovation for our region and will see derelict plots of land transformed into much-needed new homes.

“Taking on this national leadership role is another real vote of confidence in the new chapter we have started in our part of the world. The West of England has an important part to play as the country works together to build 1.5 million new homes.

“Bolstered by this new funding, we hope to show that small sites can make a big difference and help provide permanent social rent homes for families living in temporary accommodation.”

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I am delighted the West of England Combined Authority will become our delivery partner for the Small Sites Aggregator pathfinder.

“They will play a crucial role in turning small brownfield sites into new social homes on sites that might otherwise have remained undeveloped, with each home providing a vital lifeline for those stuck in temporary accommodation.”

Last year, WECA – which covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset – signed a Strategic Place Partnership with Homes England.

After the agreement was reached, the agency said it would work with WECA on a shared plan to push forward existing partnership projects, such as Bristol’s Temple Quarter regeneration scheme.