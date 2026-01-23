West of England Combined Authority picked to lead £6m pilot for 1,000 homes on small sites

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The West of England Combined Authority (WECA) has been picked as national delivery partner for the government’s £6.6m pilot to build around 1,000 homes on small sites across the country.
A pathfinder for the Small Sites Aggregator, announced last year by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), is being trialled in Bristol, Sheffield and the London borough of Lewisham.
The aggregator will work as a public-private partnership to tackle the commercial and planning barriers that have long held back small residential developments, defined as sites of around 100 homes or fewer.
It aims to bundle together small council-owned brownfield sites that would otherwise not have been developed, and attract private investment.
It is targeting around 1,000 homes across approximately 60 sites, ahead of wider national roll-out, and its overall ambition is for a “significant proportion” of delivery to be homes for social rent.
According to a report going before WECA’s joint meeting next week, the £6.6m funding will go towards survey, pre-planning and remediation work to make sites development-ready, as well as design work.
The scheme draws on the concept developed by the Social Housing Initiative convened by Lloyds Banking Group and chaired by Stephen Peacock, chief executive of WECA.
In Bristol, which has a number of small projects under development, the council is working with Lloyds Banking Group, small house builders and modern methods of construction developers to find ways of overcoming the challenges of developing small sites.
Helen Godwin, mayor of the West of England, said: “We need to invest to tackle the housing crisis and make the most of brownfield land across the West.
“This pilot scheme is an important innovation for our region and will see derelict plots of land transformed into much-needed new homes.
“Taking on this national leadership role is another real vote of confidence in the new chapter we have started in our part of the world. The West of England has an important part to play as the country works together to build 1.5 million new homes.
“Bolstered by this new funding, we hope to show that small sites can make a big difference and help provide permanent social rent homes for families living in temporary accommodation.”
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “I am delighted the West of England Combined Authority will become our delivery partner for the Small Sites Aggregator pathfinder.
“They will play a crucial role in turning small brownfield sites into new social homes on sites that might otherwise have remained undeveloped, with each home providing a vital lifeline for those stuck in temporary accommodation.”
Last year, WECA – which covers Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset – signed a Strategic Place Partnership with Homes England.
After the agreement was reached, the agency said it would work with WECA on a shared plan to push forward existing partnership projects, such as Bristol’s Temple Quarter regeneration scheme.
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