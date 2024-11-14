What future for shared ownership?

Bekah Ryder, research and insights manager at Altair, considers challenges around shared ownership, reforms to the tenure and what the future might hold #UKhousing

The tenure has come under increasing scrutiny of late, particularly as the building safety and cost of living crises have contributed to rising costs for shared owners. These costs, alongside higher housing costs, raise questions about whether shared ownership can continue to be considered affordable homeownership.

At the end of March 2023, shared ownership represented about 6% of registered providers’ stock in England, with just over 252,000 low-cost homeownership properties . The vast majority of this stock (98%) is owned by private registered providers. This does not include homes where the resident has fully staircased, which makes up some of the 140,000 leasehold properties in which private registered providers have a leasehold or freehold interest.

Shared ownership is a well-established tenure, having been introduced in the form we know it by the Housing Act 1980 (which also brought in the Right to Buy).

Despite these questions, there is clearly still demand for shared ownership homes. First-tranche sales increased 2%, to 17,507, from 2021-22 to 2022-23.

Over the past 14 years, the average (mean) market price of shared ownership properties has increased by 88%. This is above the wider housing market, which experienced an 80% increase in house prices, probably reflecting higher-pressure housing markets where shared ownership homes are located.

As house prices increase, so does the value of deposits. The average shared ownership deposit in 2022-23 was £23,200, the highest since this was first reported in 2008-09. This remains far below the UK average deposit for a first-time buyer (£53,414).

But house price inflation far outpaces wage growth. This is also set against a backdrop of higher inflation, and higher interest rates to control these rises, both of which drive up the costs of mortgages, rents and services.

Issues with the shared ownership tenure were highlighted in a report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee in March 2024. This concluded that shared ownership schemes have “failed to deliver” an affordable route to homeownership.

“The Housing Ombudsman recently stated that it has handled significantly more leasehold and shared ownership complaints in London compared with the rest of the country”

The report found rents, service charges, liability for repairs and maintenance, and the complexity of homeownership leases make shared ownership an “unbearable reality” for many people seeking to take the step to fully staircase and become 100% homeowners, as Clive Betts, the chair of the committee, put it.

Complaints around shared ownership and leasehold properties are particularly acute in London. The Housing Ombudsman recently stated that it has handled significantly more leasehold and shared ownership complaints in London compared with the rest of the country – 369 leaseholder and 171 shared ownership complaints in 2023-24, compared with 58 and 87, respectively, in the next-highest region, the South East.

The government has made some changes to the tenure to address these and other concerns.

These include new model leases from Homes England and the Greater London Authority, which have increased the minimum lease length term from 99 to 990 years, the option to staircase in lower increments (1% a year for the first 15 years and 5% increments thereafter), and repairs and maintenance costs for new builds covered by the landlord for 10 years.