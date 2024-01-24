What the submitted inquiry evidence tells us about shared ownership

GMHP added: “It is also important to remember that shared ownership as a product was only recently changed and so it is too early to comment on whether the new product is perceived to deliver improved value for money.”

“The repairing liability, reduced staircasing tranches and a lack of fees may go some way to assist this and evidence that work has already been done to tackle perceived poor value for money and lack of fairness.”

Other reforms are also under way to improve the rights of shared owners. These include the transition to the new model lease, which introduces a £500-per-year contribution for repairs from the provider for the first 10 years, as well as a new minimum stake of 10%, and easier options for staircasing.

Schrödinger’s flat

The G15 network of London’s largest landlords said the product gives a range of households the chance to own in a city that has extensive affordability challenges, although the group said it should not come at the expense of social rent homes.

The G15 said: “Residents in shared ownership properties also have the benefit of a stable home which, compared to the most likely alternative of private renting, comes with lower housing costs, including rents that only increase by a measure linked to inflation and not the market.

“We recognise that more could be done at the point of sale to ensure customers are aware of service charges and potential costs and are acutely aware that inflation has increased the cost of service-chargeable items recently.”

Several residents have contacted Inside Housing with concerns about the product being sold. As a result, the Financial Conduct Authority warned landlords in August against providing financial advice related to loans and pension contributions to prospective shared owners during the sales process.

The issue of how the product is sold was something highlighted by the boss of the UK’s largest landlord during her oral evidence session in December.

Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, told MPs that providers of shared ownership “need to be clear about what they’re selling”.

She said: “The trick to this [shared ownership] is being absolutely clear at the outset what the product is that you’re selling and making sure that the buyer understands that.

“To that end, I think registered providers are now all using the key information documents, which enable the purchaser to take a much better informed view without relying just on the purchaser taking advice from a solicitor.”

As part of the written evidence bundle, dozens of shared owners provided their personal experience alongside a submission by the SOR platform. Building on its previous research, SOR described the product as “Schrödinger’s flat”, as it believes it is both affordable and unaffordable.