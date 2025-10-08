What would a ‘nature-centric’ approach to housebuilding mean for the UK?

To date, the government has variously blamed bats, newts, spiders and snails for blocking developments – species that all happen to carry a tinge of witchcraft. As Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, noted at the recent Wild Summit, ministers have been less vocal about the obstructive behaviours of popular creatures such as otters or golden eagles.

Cynical rhetoric notwithstanding, environmental protection policies, and their implementation, are failing: the government is falling short of its own targets for nature recovery, and for providing clean water and air. It remains on track for just nine out of 43 environmental commitments.

Take, for example, the policy of biodiversity net gain. This outlines how much habitat needs to be “restored” in exchange for developers destroying nature to build homes, but it turns out that the promised nature restorations rarely happen. Doubling down on this approach, the new planning system reforms enable developers to pool promised habitat “units” and restore them elsewhere.