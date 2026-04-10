Will people be at the heart of the 12 new towns?

A framework should be realistic about phasing. A new town takes many years to evolve, and it is unrealistic to expect a fully formed traditional town centre before the population exists to sustain it. The answer is to plan for ‘meanwhile’ uses – flexible spaces that can host services, social activity and local enterprise from the start and evolve as the place grows.

There is no question that mixed tenure is at the heart of a healthy community. A people-first new town needs a genuine blend of social rent, affordable rent, shared ownership and build-to-rent alongside market housing to prevent the town being reduced to a commuter dormitory or investment product.

“Community infrastructure is not only about what is built, but how spaces are managed and cared for”

This is important because registered providers and master developers do much more than deliver housing and infrastructure: they act as long-term community anchors. In practical terms, that means being involved early in design and phasing, and staying active in community life as the place grows.

Community infrastructure is not only about what is built, but how spaces are managed and cared for. Stewardship provides long-term funding and management of what makes a town work, including parks, green corridors, civic squares, community buildings and the public realm that binds neighbourhoods together.

The case for stewardship is clear and an important part of the planning process, providing a long-term framework that can adapt as schemes evolve.

With large-scale developments, there is always a risk that high-quality development proposals can be impacted by the realities of viability and infrastructure costs. The best approach to manage delivery and maintain quality is to use the tools provided by proper stewardship: service charges and commuted sums where appropriate, commercial income streams in mixed-use areas, cross-subsidy across phases and, where the scale supports it, endowment models that provide resilience. But these plans only succeed if they are put in place early.

Each of these fundamental ingredients of new towns’ success is dependent on a framework: clear baseline expectations on community infrastructure that scale with growth, alongside a transparent position on public sector support. That should include how meanwhile uses are encouraged, managed and allowed to evolve; how the various stakeholders play their parts, and how statutory bodies engage and are accountable.

If we get that right, people can and will be at the heart of the 12 new towns.

David Churchill, partner, Carter Jonas