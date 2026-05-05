5 things we learned from our interview with Hyde and L&G on their for-profit affordable housing partnership

Inside Housing Living has published an in-depth interview with Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, and Shaun Holdcroft, head of affordable housing at Legal & General, on their new joint venture. @jamesriding10 reveals the key takeaways #UKhousing

Read on for five key things we learned from Andy Hulme and Shaun Holdcroft. You can read the full interview here .

L&G hopes it is a model that can be replicated by the asset management group itself, as well as other institutional investors. If all housing associations transferred 35% of their homes to for-profit partnerships, it said in a white paper published this week, this could unlock the private capital to deliver an additional 185,000 affordable homes over a decade.

It launched in March , when Hyde made an initial stock transfer of 1,000 homes into two for-profit providers jointly owned by Hyde and L&G. The for-profits are called Halesworth and Lanecroft, named respectively after the streets on which Hyde and L&G’s first homes were located.

This week, Inside Housing’s sister publication, Inside Housing Living , sat down with Hyde Group’s chief executive and Legal & General’s (L&G) head of affordable housing to discuss their new affordable housing partnership – and why other landlords should replicate it.

1. The two bosses have a lot in common

Mr Holdcroft and Mr Hulme were born within a few years of one another. They both grew up in Stoke-on-Trent and attended the same college (Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form). They even frequented the same local pub, called The Jester.

The two bosses only found out that they come from such a similar background last year, when discussions were already underway between L&G and Hyde on their housing joint venture. Now, they can’t stop talking about it.

As we sit down to talk in L&G’s Farringdon office, Mr Hulme brings up their latest discovery: “I think we’ve established that Shaun’s dad used to be my nan’s milkman.”

2. Hyde likes having ‘skin in the game’ – but it doesn’t need to own homes

The structure of the funding means Hyde, as the housing association, gets around 75% of the receipts of an outright sell-off. The proceeds are funded by 50% of long-term debt funding from L&G and 50% equity funding, split 50/50 between L&G and Hyde; Hyde then reinvests around 25% of proceeds. (The value of the deal has not been disclosed publicly).

Hyde also retains some income from the homes and continues to manage them, including through its subsidiary, Pinnacle Group.

“I like the fact we’ve got skin in the game together,” says Mr Hulme. However, he adds, “We have deals where we don’t, and I think both work.”

“I’m of the view that we don’t need to own homes,” he continues. “Our job as a social housing charity is not to own as many homes as possible. It is to support people living in as many homes as possible. And that means, if we can deliver more homes… and do that by partnering and working with people using their money, that’s a better outcome.”

3. L&G wants to ‘mainstream’ new ways of investing in the sector

Mr Holdcroft, who joined L&G from Hertfordshire housing association Settle, accepts that there are reservations in some parts of the social housing sector over the idea of stock transfers to for-profit providers.

But he says there is a “need to face into… new ways of working, new ways of investing into the sector” to reduce the number of people on housing waiting lists and in temporary accommodation.

“It doesn’t have to be stigmatised, in the way that it perhaps is for some people in the sector, if there is a recognition that what we are all trying to do is to find the most effective ways possible to solve those problems,” he says.