Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2026

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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in May 2026
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk.
Some of the people featured are speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Click here to find out more.
Kevin Bennett has joined Two Rivers Housing as chief executive. He replaces Hayley Selway, who will step down this month to take on a consultancy role. Mr Bennett joins from Housing Plus Group, where he was regional director for the West of England. Prior to this, he was chief executive of Tai Calon Community Housing in Wales.
Places for People has announced Larry Gold as chief executive of housing and communities. Mr Gold is currently chief executive of South Yorkshire Housing Association, which will become fully integrated with Places for People this year, following a merger last year. Mr Gold had been chief executive of Trafford Housing Trust and held senior roles at Prime Focus Regeneration Group and WHG.
Isla Gray will be the new chief executive of Castlehill Housing Association, as David Lappin retires after 16 years in the role. Ms Gray is returning to Castlehill, where she worked as director of housing and property, after a stint as housing services manager at Lochaber Housing Association.
Saffron Housing Trust has made two senior promotions: Julia Prichard to chief operating officer and Malcolm O’Brien to chief people and partnership officer. Ms Prichard’s previous role was chief tenant officer, while Mr O’Brien was chief people and change officer.
Fiona Smith has joined Plus Dane Housing as director of governance and assurance, from Merseyside Police, where she was head of performance and analytics. Ms Smith spent a decade at homelessness charity Crisis, including as head of quality and member services. At Plus Dane, she replaces Alison Horner, who moved to Irwell Valley Homes in January. Plus Dane also appointed Mike Harden as a board member and chair of the audit and assurance committee. He is a former chief executive of Knowsley Council.
Ocean Housing has appointed Asantewaa Brenya as executive director of governance, risk and performance. She joins from Altair, where she was associate director. Ms Brenya was previously group company secretary at Network Homes and head of governance at Raven Housing Trust. Ocean Housing has also appointed three new board members: Tony Blows, John Brace and Mike Owen. Mr Blows is chief information officer at Riverside; Mr Brace is a chartered accountant and an independent non-executive director at Sage Homes; and Mr Owen was previously chair of Cardiff Community Housing Association and chief executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes.
Golding Homes has appointed two new executive directors: Neil Diddams as executive director of property, and Genette Pinwill as executive director of customer experience. Mr Diddams joins from West Kent as director of property and asset management. This is a promotion for Ms Pinwill, who has been at Golding Homes since 2020, most recently as assistant director of tenant and change.
Sarfraz Hussain joins Unity Homes and Enterprise as director of housing operations. He replaces Katherine Proctor, who left to become assistant director of housing at City of York Council. Mr Hussain was director of major estates at Southwark Council.
Nathan Mallows has been promoted to director of development, growth and partnerships at Coastline Housing, following the retirement of Chris Weston. Mr Mallows’ previous role of director of finance, people and change is being filled by two new appointments: Natasha Eden as director of people, technology and transformation, and Zoe Field as director of finance. Ms Eden joins from international disaster relief charity ShelterBox, where she was chief operating officer, and was previously project director at Sanctuary. Ms Field has been at Coastline for 16 years, beginning as an apprentice and most recently as assistant director of finance.
Salvation Army Homes has appointed Amy Cheswick as executive director of operations. Ms Cheswick was executive director of customer and transformation at MHS Homes.
Bernicia has promoted Ryan Irving-Carr to director of assets and growth. He has been at the housing association for 14 years, most recently as assistant director of assets.
Nottingham Community Housing Association has appointed Sarah Goodwin as assistant director of people, following the retirement of Spencer Welby. Ms Goodwin was chief people officer at Archway Learning Trust.
Trust Housing Association has appointed Craig Vesey as head of development and sustainability. He was development manager at McTaggart Construction and previously worked at Wheatley Group and Link Group.
B3Living has appointed Isha Jain to its board. Ms Jain is technology director at Biffa Waste Management and was an executive member at CBRE.
Sal Asghar has been promoted from director of strategy to director of strategy, IT and change at the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham. Prior to that Mr Asghar was assistant director of strategy, equality and communities at Islington Council.
Ealing Council has promoted Stephen Tate from assistant director of housing demand to the newly created role of operational director of housing. The London council also hired Samuel Taylor as assistant director of housing asset management. Mr Taylor joins from Leicester City Council as head of service, overseeing repairs and maintenance, compliance, and health and safety.
Kate Dodsworth is now deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, following Jonathan Walters’ promotion to chief executive last month after the departure of Fiona MacGregor. Ms Dodsworth joined the English regulator in 2021 as director of consumer regulation, then was promoted to chief of regulatory engagement in 2023.
Maintenance services provider Cardo Group has appointed co-founder Jane Nelson to the new role of executive chair, focusing on long-term strategy and governance. Ms Nelson is well known in the sector, having previously been group executive director at Mears and head of operations at Hackney Council.
Paul Norman has joined the Healthy Homes Hub as a director, leading the new energising assets division, providing consultancy and strategic asset management services to housing providers. Mr Norman joins from Clarion, where he was director of asset strategy.
Praxis Care, a care and support provider, has announced Gráinne Close as director of care and development for Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Ms Close held director roles at charities Mencap and Action Mental Health.
Rubait Hossain is joining consultancy Ad Esse as a service charge consultant. Mr Hossain joins from Notting Hill Genesis, where he was head of finance – service charges. He spent a decade at Camden Council, including as head of service – rents and charges.
Radix Big Tent has appointed MP Rachel Blake, vice-chair of the Labour Housing Group, to its board. The thinktank also appointed Mark Robinson, former chair of the government’s High Streets Task Force, as chair of fellows.
For-profit housing provider Sparrow Shared Ownership has appointed Neil Morrison to its board and as chair of the remuneration and nominations committee. Mr Morrison is director of HR and communications at water company Severn Trent.
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