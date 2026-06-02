Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2026

Kevin Bennett has joined Two Rivers Housing as chief executive. He replaces Hayley Selway, who will step down this month to take on a consultancy role. Mr Bennett joins from Housing Plus Group, where he was regional director for the West of England. Prior to this, he was chief executive of Tai Calon Community Housing in Wales.

Places for People has announced Larry Gold as chief executive of housing and communities. Mr Gold is currently chief executive of South Yorkshire Housing Association, which will become fully integrated with Places for People this year, following a merger last year. Mr Gold had been chief executive of Trafford Housing Trust and held senior roles at Prime Focus Regeneration Group and WHG.

Isla Gray will be the new chief executive of Castlehill Housing Association, as David Lappin retires after 16 years in the role. Ms Gray is returning to Castlehill, where she worked as director of housing and property, after a stint as housing services manager at Lochaber Housing Association.

Saffron Housing Trust has made two senior promotions: Julia Prichard to chief operating officer and Malcolm O’Brien to chief people and partnership officer. Ms Prichard’s previous role was chief tenant officer, while Mr O’Brien was chief people and change officer.

Fiona Smith has joined Plus Dane Housing as director of governance and assurance, from Merseyside Police, where she was head of performance and analytics. Ms Smith spent a decade at homelessness charity Crisis, including as head of quality and member services. At Plus Dane, she replaces Alison Horner, who moved to Irwell Valley Homes in January. Plus Dane also appointed Mike Harden as a board member and chair of the audit and assurance committee. He is a former chief executive of Knowsley Council.

Ocean Housing has appointed Asantewaa Brenya as executive director of governance, risk and performance. She joins from Altair, where she was associate director. Ms Brenya was previously group company secretary at Network Homes and head of governance at Raven Housing Trust. Ocean Housing has also appointed three new board members: Tony Blows, John Brace and Mike Owen. Mr Blows is chief information officer at Riverside; Mr Brace is a chartered accountant and an independent non-executive director at Sage Homes; and Mr Owen was previously chair of Cardiff Community Housing Association and chief executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes.

Golding Homes has appointed two new executive directors: Neil Diddams as executive director of property, and Genette Pinwill as executive director of customer experience. Mr Diddams joins from West Kent as director of property and asset management. This is a promotion for Ms Pinwill, who has been at Golding Homes since 2020, most recently as assistant director of tenant and change.