Ian McDermott talks Peabody’s big merger and the future of social housing

What does that mean in practice? “It looks like somebody who is invested in and understands the locality, and has the information they need to understand where their resources and time need to be spent,” he says. “And – this is really important – you’ve delegated the authority to them so that when things go wrong, they can put them right, there’s not a whole bureaucracy. We’ve got a lot of work to do before we get to that nirvana, but get to it we will and that is our absolute focus.”

If those were the first two goals of the merger, the third relates to greater investment in IT and data, Mr McDermott says. Improving the data centrally is crucial alongside the local focus because “it can help you predict where tensions are and things that are likely to go wrong – where you are going to get damp and mould [for example]”. That data could also help identify localities where things are going particularly well in order to share learning, or uncover complaints hotspots.

Anyone who has spoken to Mr McDermott over a number of years will know that the desire to create a more locally focused service in the sector has been a long-standing passion. It was one of the first things he talked about when he walked through the door at Peabody; while he was chief executive at Catalyst, he was talking about his desire for the new organisation to be “large but local”.

This focus on patch sizes and improving the sector’s local focus has since become much more a part of the sector’s mainstream. In 2022, the Better Social Housing Review recommended that housing associations develop a “proactive local community presence through community hubs”. Other organisations have since been looking to reduce their own patch sizes. Does Mr McDermott feel that has vindicated his own long-standing views?

“Am I a soothsayer?” he responds with a smile. “No, I think it is just an understanding. If you understand housing management – which is what we are trying to do; we want to be really good at managing our homes and supporting our residents – I think you instinctively know you can’t treat neighbourhood managers like automatons. You can’t from the centre say ‘these are the 20 tasks that you have to do today’. What you need is people who are resourced, empowered and motivated to do what you want.”

If all of this gives an insight into how Peabody will work with existing residents and communities, what about its role in tackling the housing crisis? As readers know, some of the external factors mentioned earlier have impacted the financial capacity of social landlords. As a result, along with much greater investment in the quality of existing homes, housing delivery in London is, as Mr McDermott says, “falling off a cliff”. This is a significant concern for a government that has pledged to build 1.5 million homes over the course of this parliament.

We will come to what more the government could do in a moment. In terms of action Peabody is taking, it is looking at “our own assets and disposing of non-core assets”, Mr McDermott says, and it is working with other organisations on delivery.

“We’re working really hard to see if there are other ways, other delivery mechanisms, that we can find. We’re talking to the GLA [Greater London Authority] about different forms of partnership that might actually allow us to carry on building. We’ve got ideas ourselves around bringing in third-party capital and finding different ways of recapitalising.”