Latest housing research: How can we improve conditions in private rented housing?

Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

This month’s Thinkhouse review covers two new reports that look at the private rented sector (PRS). Together they offer timely insights into the challenge facing policymakers: improving standards in the private rented sector while avoiding unintended consequences for supply and affordability.

This follows on from an excellent article from my Thinkhouse colleague, Peter Williams, last month, which looked at reports about possible reforms to the PRS. The two articles, taken together, hopefully provide readers with useful policy insights into how to reform the housing sector – which goes to the heart of why we started Thinkhouse.

The first, Implementing the Decent Homes Standard by the University of Sheffield’s Dr Michael Marshall, takes the government’s proposal, via the Renters’ Rights Act, to extend the Decent Homes Standard (DHS) to the PRS, where standards are not as high as in social housing.

Dr Marshall introduces a new metric, the Non-Decent Index (NDI), designed to identify where improvements are needed most.