Latest housing research: How can we improve conditions in private rented housing?

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As the government proposes to extend the Decent Homes Standard to the private sector, two papers look at how policymakers can work to improve housing conditions for private renters, writes Richard Hyde, chair of the Thinkhouse Editorial Panel
Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.
This month’s Thinkhouse review covers two new reports that look at the private rented sector (PRS). Together they offer timely insights into the challenge facing policymakers: improving standards in the private rented sector while avoiding unintended consequences for supply and affordability.
This follows on from an excellent article from my Thinkhouse colleague, Peter Williams, last month, which looked at reports about possible reforms to the PRS. The two articles, taken together, hopefully provide readers with useful policy insights into how to reform the housing sector – which goes to the heart of why we started Thinkhouse.
The first, Implementing the Decent Homes Standard by the University of Sheffield’s Dr Michael Marshall, takes the government’s proposal, via the Renters’ Rights Act, to extend the Decent Homes Standard (DHS) to the PRS, where standards are not as high as in social housing.
Dr Marshall introduces a new metric, the Non-Decent Index (NDI), designed to identify where improvements are needed most.
The DHS provides a statutory minimum standard of condition for social housing and has become a recognised benchmark of housing condition and quality.
The purpose of the NDI is to identify hotspots of DHS failure. It is constructed in a way that will show areas with a high proportion of PRS homes failing the DHS, and areas with a large PRS overall. Both indicators will be relevant to resourcing and communicating the roll-out of the DHS.
Dr Marshall is a previous winner of the Thinkhouse Early Career Researchers Prize. The 2026 prize – sponsored by Inside Housing, Altair, L&Q and Aster – has just been launched.
His analysis shows that in many English urban areas, the PRS has become spatially concentrated around neighbourhoods of older terraced housing with poor thermal efficiency. However, there is also a high NDI in rural areas, especially those off the gas grid.
The value of the NDI is practical rather than academic. It will help practitioners to target communications with landlords and tenants; focus local authority inspections directly within the PRS; evidence the need for place-based interventions (eg selective licensing); and understand and analyse rental submarkets effectively.
While Leeds City Council inspection data and stakeholder feedback is used to validate the NDI, Dr Marshall acknowledges that the NDI has some limitations.
It provides a snapshot in time and is most appropriately used as a strategic tool to direct attention and resources, rather than as a tool to measure change over time. It is also based on the current DHS rather than the forthcoming updated standard.
I expect these concerns could be addressed with more substantial data collection, and I believe that the NDI could be an extremely effective policy tool that will help ensure successful delivery of the DHS in the PRS.
While improving standards is crucial, policymakers must also consider the supply side. A second paper explores this by examining why people become, and stop being, private landlords.
This paper ties in with the previous paper as it helps explain why housing standards are lower in the private rented sector than they are in social housing. It is written by Andrew Watson of the University of Glasgow and was brought to our attention by the UK Collaborative Centre for Housing Evidence.
Entry, Exposure and Exit: The private rented sector landlord conveyor uses the concept of a stylised industrial process, and explores how landlords move into, through and out of the PRS over time. It highlights that landlord participation is often more dynamic and responsive to changing conditions than policy debates suggest.
The article illustrates how landlords’ entries and exits are rarely driven by a single factor. Instead, they tend to reflect an accumulation of signals, pressures, experiences and changing expectations across the investment life cycle.
“Housing systems tend to respond to incentives, uncertainty, risk and human behaviour in unintended and unexpected ways”
The conveyor concept also highlights a broader issue within housing policy. Policymakers helped create an environment that encouraged small-scale PRS investment over several decades, but many of the signals that once supported participation have weakened considerably.
Housing systems tend to respond to incentives, uncertainty, risk and human behaviour in unintended and unexpected ways. Yet these behavioural dimensions often remain overlooked within policy and public debate, potentially contributing to some of the outcomes now emerging across the sector.
These two papers help inform each other and a wider debate about how to improve PRS standards. While the first paper clearly sets out how to successfully implement the government policy of improving PRS standards, the second reminds readers that such a change is likely to have an impact on the supply of privately rented properties. Together, they illustrate the balancing act facing policymakers.
Improving standards in the PRS is essential, but reforms may also influence landlord behaviour. The challenge is to raise quality without worsening affordability.
Richard Hyde, chair, Thinkhouse Editorial Panel
Thinkhouse has launched the 2026 Early Career Researchers Prize. Sponsored by Inside Housing, Altair, L&Q and Aster, the prize winner receives £500 and coverage in Inside Housing. If you are engaged in housing research, click here for more information.
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