Latest housing research: The politics of land

Thinkhouse is a website set up to be a repository of housing research. Its editorial panel critiques and collates the best of the most recent housing research.

Over the past month, several housing reports have returned to a familiar challenge for the sector: how do we deliver the homes the country needs while also creating places that are sustainable, affordable and supported by local communities?

The pressure to increase supply is clear. Labour’s focus on planning reform and accelerating housing delivery has sharpened many of the trade-offs already facing the sector, particularly around land use, infrastructure and affordability.

Housing associations, councils and developers are all being asked to build more homes, often in difficult financial conditions and against a backdrop of rising expectations around quality, safety, resident experience and long-term maintenance.

What emerges across several recent reports, however, is a growing sense that many of these pressures increasingly return to the fundamental issue of land – not simply land supply, but wider questions about how land is used, how its value is shared, who shapes decisions about it and what development is expected to deliver in return.