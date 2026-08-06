Gráinne Cuffe speaks to would-be chief executive John Bowker about how the merger talks between Southway Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group are going #UKhousing

‘People can see the sense in it’: inside merger talks between Southway Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group #UKhousing

“Very much the rationale that we talked about right at that first meeting is the rationale that still stands now after we’ve tested everything out, which is that we can be stronger together, create greater capacity to do more for our communities and build more new homes,” Mr Bowker says.

Both chief executives then had initial discussions with their board chairs to see what the merits would be.

Mr Bowker was first approached by former WCHG boss Nick Horne about 17 months ago, who said he believed that the landlords “could be stronger together than apart”.

Inside Housing spoke to John Bowker, who has been chief executive of Southway since July 2024 and would be at the helm of the new organisation, about how the talks are going and what has been happening behind the scenes.

In May, Southway Housing Trust and Wythenshawe Community Housing Group (WCHG) announced that they were in talks to merge , potentially creating a 21,000-home landlord. The association would manage around a third of all the social homes in Manchester.

As it stands, the outline business case has been approved and both landlords are now consulting with residents and staff, doing further due diligence and work on the financial plan.

The aim is for a final business case to be brought to both boards at the end of September, when a decision will be made.

Both housing associations have so far received around 1,000 responses from residents that have yet to be analysed. “We’re already at the representative sample size, which is brilliant,” Mr Bowker says.

The response from staff has been “predominantly positive”, he says. “Naturally, there’s uncertainty. It’s unsettling. It came as a surprise to many – we kept the secret well.”

But he says that “people can see the sense in it”.

‘Neighbours coming together’

“Sometimes mergers are necessary because one [landlord] is in trouble or one needs to merge. This is completely different,” Mr Bowker says.

“It’s two financially strong, high-performing organisations that are neighbours… coming together to form something greater than the sum of the two parts.”

He adds that “people really see the sense” in the merger because the area covered by the new organisation would still all be in south Manchester.

Mr Bowker says it is “too early to say” whether there would be any job losses in the future.

The only recruitment confirmed so far is his chief executive role and Nick Croft, chair of WCHG, who would be the new group chair of the combined organisation.

“We’re larger, but we’re still local, which was a key driver for both boards. We’re still a community-based organisation”

“But what we can guarantee is that we will be transparent and open, and keep people informed every step of the way,” Mr Bowker says.

On culture, he says there is “lots of alignment” between the two organisations, with corporate plans, commitment to residents and values being “all very similar”.

However, they do expect some differences so are in the process of doing a “culture-mapping exercise”, which is being undertaken by an external consultancy.

“We’re asking colleagues across both organisations through this survey how they feel the culture is in the existing organisation and what they want it to be like in the new organisation,” Mr Bowker says.

The most important due diligence so far in the process has been around finances and the property side of the business – rents, development and regeneration. Now, the landlords are looking at operational due diligence, such as housing management, repairs and maintenance.