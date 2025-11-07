The Week in Housing: A significant week for housebuilding, and what the second year of TSMs tells us about the sector #UKhousing

That followed hot on the heels of an announcement from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government that six combined authorities have been allocated £7bn from the £39bn SAHP .

In England, Homes England published new guidance for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) with a headline announcement that three in five homes should be for social rent, and how the funding can be used to support regeneration.

There were several major announcements that will shape the future of housebuilding across the UK this week.

And when it comes to delivery in England’s capital, there was follow-up this week to the London ‘emergency’ housing package that was announced last month, with lower affordable housing targets. Following that, the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee has written to housing secretary Steve Reed, asking what modelling has been done to show that 20% is the “optimal target to increase the number of social and affordable homes delivered in London overall”.

The House of Lords will be scrutinising the government’s plans too, as its Built Environment Committee launched a new inquiry module focused on how to ensure new towns and expanded settlements become thriving, successful communities.

And at Inside Housing we took a detailed look at the impact the Building Safety Regulator is having on development.

Further to that, there was potentially worrying news for delivery, as it emerged that a building control firm that worked on 30,000 projects a year has ceased trading.

In Wales, there was also significant news for housebuilding, with the detailed draft Budget for 2026-27 revealing that social housing grants will total £446m in 2026-27, up from £437.3m in 2025-26. Read about the sector’s reaction to the draft Budget here.

And the Scottish government made moves to help people move from temporary accommodation into permanent homes, with a £1.6m funding boost.