The Week in Housing: Date set for Awaab’s Law and decision made on Grenfell Tower

Implementation of the law cannot come soon enough, as damp problems were found in 7% of social homes in 2023-24. This was an increase of three percentage points since 2019 and the highest jump across all tenures , according to the latest English Housing Survey.

After this announcement, Ms Rayner confirmed when Awaab’s Law will come into force across the social housing sector. The decision was enthusiastically welcomed by the Housing Ombudsman.

To start, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner informed the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy that the government intends to demolish the building.

There were a number of big announcements in the sector this week.

There was also an important High Court ruling which found that the way in which the Department for Work and Pensions makes deductions from individuals’ Universal Credit payments to directly pay landlords to cover rent and arrears is “unlawful”.

The final finance settlement for local authorities for 2025-25 has been set at £6.9bn. This deal represents a 6.8% cash-terms increase in core spending power compared with 2024-25 and will “guarantee no council sees a decrease” in this core revenue, the government said.

While the uplift was broadly welcomed, some organisations warned that it would still not be enough to cover stretched housing budgets and meet spending on homelessness and temporary accommodation.

Not content with launching a slew of consultations since coming to power last year – on issues such as hope value, Right to Buy, the future rent settlement and insurance fee increases for leaseholders – the government is now seeking views from farmers, landowners, businesses and nature groups about how land can be used to deliver new housebuilding, energy infrastructure and towns.

An earlier government policy idea was said to have been “eclipsed by more significant changes”. This was the conclusion of a House of Lords inquiry into grey belt land.

In a comment piece for Inside Housing, Lord Moylan, chair of the Built Environment Committee, said the concept of the grey belt may now be “largely redundant” after the government made sweeping changes to other parts of planning policy.

Clive Betts, who made a number of strong interventions on government policy during his time as chair of the housing select committee, will lead a new taskforce to support the growth of the build-to-rent (BTR) sector. He takes on the role at a time when the number of BTR homes under construction has fallen 18% since the end of 2023.