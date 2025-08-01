A weekly round-up of the most important headlines for housing professionals #UKhousing

The Week in Housing: Homes for salmon farm workers, and Welsh legal dispute rumbles on #UKhousing

The case is significant, as landlords may have to pay rent back to tenants for the period in which the certificates were not issued, potentially costing the sector tens of millions of pounds.

The issue centres on whether tenants should be refunded rent for the period when they had not received copies of electrical condition reports, because they did not know their rent was not payable.

A court case with huge implications for the housing sector in Wales returned this week , after a barrister acting on behalf of three social landlords argued that Welsh government guidance did not make a change in duty for landlords to provide electrical safety reports to tenants clear.

In Scotland, a salmon farming business has taken development into its own hands. It plans to build 56 temporary housing units near its hatcheries due to a lack of local homes for staff.

Plus, a new survey by the regulator in Scotland revealed one-third of Scottish social housing tenants lack confidence that their landlord will fix damp and mould problems.

There was a lot to take in on the legal and regulatory front, after several judgements and prosecutions.

A developer and its director were sentenced in court following serious breaches of fire safety law at a luxury office-to-homes conversion in East Anglia.

This followed the case of a man who lied to get a council home and then tried to upgrade to a bigger property. He was sentenced after a successful prosecution by a north London council.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) rated five local authorities non-compliant because of “serious failings” on issues from repairs to data. The RSH handed down regulatory judgements for 18 further landlords, related to their governance, financial viability and consumer standards.

The RSH also appointed three board members to non-compliant landlord Ash-Shahada Housing Association (ASHA). ASHA, which provides social housing in London and supported exempt accommodation in Birmingham, was found non-compliant with the RSH’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard in 2021.

At the same time, a government-backed advice service warned that leaseholders were still being hit with spiralling bills for major building works, without proper warning or input.