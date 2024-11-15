The Week in Housing: New Homes England boss, big ruling in Wales and pushback against care watchdog

Good afternoon.

The ‘two Peters’ at Homes England, chief executive Peter Denton and chair Peter Freeman are to step down from their roles in the new year.

Eamonn Boylan will join the government’s housing delivery agency from 15 January as interim chief executive.

It was a week of big changes with the news that the Office for Place will be closed, less than 18 months after it was made an arm’s-length body.

In a landmark case in the High Court in Cardiff, a judge ruled that Welsh tenants who do not receive safety reports are entitled to withhold their rent.

Landlords fear their non-compliance could open the door to a bill of tens of millions of pounds if tenants are entitled to demand a refund for rent they have already paid. A further hearing in the new year will determine whether tenants are entitled to their money back.