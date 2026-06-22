Accessible housing specialist warns NPPF changes will ‘lock millions out of the housing market’

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Habinteg has sent an open letter to the housing secretary to warn that the proposed National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) risks “locking millions out of the housing market”.
The landlord’s insight group and social housing and disability sector partners have written to Steve Reed setting out why the changes, which mean at least 40% of new homes be built to the M4(2) accessible and adaptable standard, are “a significant step backwards that risks building the care crisis of tomorrow”.
The group writes: “The previous government committed to making M4(2) the mandatory baseline for all new homes through building regulations.
“By pivoting to a 40% threshold within the NPPF, the current proposals effectively suggest that 60% of new homes can continue to be built to an inaccessible standard.
“Decisive action is needed now to prevent future generations from looking back at this 1.5 million-home surge as a missed opportunity that locked millions of disabled and older people out of the housing market.”
The group is issuing the letter as part of its recently launched campaign, Connected by Design.
The letter calls for the government to make M4(2) the minimum requirement for all new build homes under building regulations and set specific targets for homes to meet M4(3) wheelchair-user standards, which should start with the 1.5 million new homes promised by the government.
The M4(2) standard is not a specialist standard, but provides inclusively designed homes that meet the changing needs of a wide range of people over the course of their life.
Similar calls like this have been made in May after more than 20 local authorities said the government’s proposed target for accessible housing was “not ambitious enough”.
Prior to that, London mayor Sadiq Khan was urged to give higher grants for “desperately needed” family-sized and accessible homes in the capital’s next affordable housing programme.
There are at least a dozen members of the group and signatories to this most recent letter, including Lord Richard Best along with Age UK, Centre for Ageing Better and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Dr Alan Bullion, insight group member and member of Tunbridge Wells & Area Access Group, said accessibility for all is a common-sense economic move.
“If all new homes were built to M4(2) or M4(3), it would save lots of money in the long run by reducing the need for costly, retrofitted home adaptations, as well as ensure social equity and greater safety,” he said.
Sarah, a London-based postgraduate student and insight group member, said: “I hope this letter will mean that disabled people are listened to and understood by the government.
“Due to a lack of accessible housing in my area, I’ve had to move to a different county to get temporary council accommodation that’s only partially suitable for me.
“This has reduced my quality of life, my social support network and access to adult social care, impacting my health and career prospects. How can young disabled people, like me, be expected to work when they haven’t got a stable and safe place to live?”
Habinteg’s chief executive, Martin Warhurst, said: “Accessibility is still being treated as an optional extra, but you cannot create fair, inclusive and future-ready communities without it.
“By mandating a 100% M4(2) baseline, supplemented by local targets for M4(3) wheelchair-user homes, this government can deliver a housing stock that is truly built to last.”
The insight group will be connecting with All-Party Parliamentary Groups relating to housing, social care and health in the lead-up to Habinteg’s Accessible Homes Week, taking place from 12-16 October.
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