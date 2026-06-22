Accessible housing specialist warns NPPF changes will ‘lock millions out of the housing market’

The landlord’s insight group and social housing and disability sector partners have written to Steve Reed setting out why the changes, which mean at least 40% of new homes be built to the M4(2) accessible and adaptable standard, are “a significant step backwards that risks building the care crisis of tomorrow”.

The group writes: “The previous government committed to making M4(2) the mandatory baseline for all new homes through building regulations.

“By pivoting to a 40% threshold within the NPPF, the current proposals effectively suggest that 60% of new homes can continue to be built to an inaccessible standard.

“Decisive action is needed now to prevent future generations from looking back at this 1.5 million-home surge as a missed opportunity that locked millions of disabled and older people out of the housing market.”