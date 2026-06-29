Burnham pledges biggest council housebuilding programme since post-war period

Andy Burnham has pledged to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.
In his first major policy speech after launching his bid to become the next prime minister, Mr Burnham said the UK is in a “housing trap”, which is having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.
He said he would adopt a national ‘housing first’ philosophy and criticised the government freeze on Local Housing Allowance.
Mr Burnham’s speech focused on rebalancing resources between national and local governments. He also pledged to expand the prime minister’s office to Manchester, dubbing it Number 10 North.
Mr Burnham said “repairing public housing stock” could reduce the welfare bill in a “way that is fair and lasting, and helps people move forward”.
“Britain has lost almost one-and-a-half million council homes since the 1980s, and around the same number of people are now on housing waiting lists and have been there for a very long time.
“As a result, the country is in a housing trap,” he said.
Mr Burnham added: “We are forced to chase rents in the private rented sector through the benefits system.
“When governments try to control these costs by freezing Local Housing Allowance, it makes families homeless and places unfunded pressures on councils when they have to pay for temporary accommodation.
“Working with local areas, Number 10 North will oversee the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period. We will use public land – vacant public land – to reduce costs.”
He said when he was growing up in Manchester in the 1970s, a secure council home was one of the foundations of working-class aspiration, along with a good technical education.
“Those things have been taken away in the decades since,” Mr Burnham said. “So no wonder so many young people struggle to make it work, and then don’t make it work. Don’t blame them, blame ourselves.”
He added that this renewed focus on council homes will “represent a decisive shift” to a more “preventative, productive state”, adopting a national ‘housing first’ philosophy, “as has been pioneered so successfully in Finland”.
“If you don’t give people a good home, what chance have they got of having a good life?” he added.
“Everything starts with a good home, and this country finally has to put that at the top of its priority list.”
In response to the speech, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), said Mr Burnham is “absolutely right” to say that everything starts with a good home and that the NHF “strongly supports his mission to put this at the top of our country’s list of priorities”.
She said: “[The] latest figures show we are now building more social rent homes than in over a decade, demonstrating support for our sector is already making a difference on the ground.
“We want to keep this momentum going and continue working with local leaders and communities to drive the biggest boost to social housing since the post-war period.”
Before getting into power, Labour’s former housing secretary Angela Rayner also pledged to deliver “the biggest boost in affordable and social housing for a generation”.
Since then, Keir Starmer’s administration has allocated £39bn to a new Social and Affordable Housing Programme, 60% of which will go to social homes.
However, Homes England recently asked social landlords to “re-profile” their bids due to an oversubscription to the programme.
In response, the NHF warned that the move could result in around 17,000 fewer housing starts up to 2029.
Louise Gittins, chair of the Local Government Association, said: “Successive devolution agreements have demonstrated that devolving powers to local communities is the best way of unlocking the potential of people and their places, while boosting inclusive economic growth.
“It is now vital that the government steps up its ambition to deliver genuine devolution right across England, giving councils who know their communities the power to tackle longstanding local and national challenges, including driving infrastructure investment, plugging skills gaps, building more affordable housing and boosting productivity.
“By working together as equal partners across different levels of government, we can build prosperity and opportunity for our communities and businesses.”
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