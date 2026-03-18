Chancellor announces £1.7bn investment in Northern cities to speed up regeneration

Rachel Reeves has set out plans for new City Investment Funds, which will provide a total of £2.3bn in new grant, loan and patient capital funding to mayors to deliver city densification.

Up to £1.7bn of this will go to mayors in major Northern city regions, including West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, the North East, Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region.

It includes £800m through a City Densification Fund, as well as £1.5bn through the Housing Acceleration Fund, which will be available to all mayoral strategic authorities.

While the five Northern city regions will receive the bulk of the city densification funding, the West Midlands will be given the largest sum of £180m.