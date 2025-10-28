Exclusive: lowest rate of shared owners staircasing to full ownership in a decade

The recent slowdown means the average rate of 100% staircasing over the past five years (2020-24) stood at 2% of total shared ownership stock, down from 3% during the preceding five years (2015-19).

Staircasing is the process in which shared owners can buy a larger stake in their home, with the goal of reaching 100% ownership. Both the rate and number of 100% staircases fell in 2023-24 against a difficult economic backdrop, the report said.

Research from property agency CBRE, shared first with Inside Housing, found that the rate of shared owners staircasing to full ownership fell to 1% of total shared ownership stock in 2023-24. That is the lowest number of the past decade.

These findings come after housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Inside Housing earlier this month that there may be some tweaks to improve the shared ownership model.

The report blamed the slowdown in staircasing on high inflation over recent years, which affected households’ ability to save, particularly since the rent that shared owners pay on the remaining share of their home is linked to the Consumer Price Index.

While shared owners are now staircasing less frequently to full ownership, when they are staircasing they are doing so in larger chunks. The analysis cited data from Legal & General Affordable Homes, which found the average equity share bought in staircasing events rose from 34% in 2022 to 43% in 2025. Similarly, the value of the additional share bought rose by £15,000 in that period.

This trend has likely been driven by higher interest rates, which drove up savings for those who have money to save.

Alex Cakkos, senior director of affordable valuation and advisory services at CBRE, said: “The staircasing landscape has changed. This latest fall is in line with higher interest rates impacting mortgages and lower HPI [house price index] rates over the last three years.

“Looking forward, as mortgage rates continue to soften, we are optimistic over future staircasing uptake.”

The report, titled The Future of Shared Ownership, reveals that measures introduced by the previous Conservative government to make staircasing easier and more incremental for shared owners have not had the desired effect.

In 2021, the minimum initial share of a shared ownership home was reduced from 25% to 10%, while the minimum staircasing instalment was lowered from 10% to 1%. The two years following the change saw an uptick in the rate of shared ownership households staircasing to full ownership to 2.5% of all stock, but staircasing rates have declined since then.

There are more than 260,000 shared ownership homes in England, accounting for 6% of total social housing stock. The tenure has accounted for an average of 34% of all new affordable housing over the past six years.

Shared ownership first tranche sales reached a new high of 17,806 in 2023-24. That represents an increase of 4% from the previous year and more than 10,000 compared to 10 years ago.

Regions with the most stretched affordability have the most shared ownership homes. In London and the South East, the two regions with the highest house price to earnings ratio, shared ownership homes account for 10% of social housing stock and 2% of total homes. In the North East, where affordability is higher, shared ownership equates to just 2% of social homes.