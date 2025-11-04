Sector bodies urge government to extend zero-rate VAT on remediation and apply it to building safety works

The National Housing Federation (NHF) and The L12 group of landlords in London have called for the measures, as the UK has “some of the oldest stock in Europe” that “is not equipped for the 21st century”.

Removing VAT on existing works would put regeneration work on par with new build homes, and both organisations are calling on the government to fully fund retrofit works through grant funding.

The government has pointed out that it maintains a zero rate of VAT for the installation of qualifying energy-saving materials, subject to certain conditions.

These materials include solar panels, heat pumps and certain types of insulation. This relief will run until March 2027, after which the rate will revert to the reduced rate of 5%.