5 things we learned about the Spending Review

Meanwhile, Homes England will receive a share of £10bn to encourage private investment in housebuilding, while the government will scrap the 200-year-old Vagrancy Act by next spring and end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029.

That alone would be cause for social landlords to cheer. But on top of that, Ms Reeves unveiled a host of policies to help housing associations rebuild their financial capacity, from a 10-year rent settlement and the promise of rent convergence, to equal access to building safety remediation funding .

The chancellor couldn’t have been clearer: “A plan to match the scale of the housing crisis must include social housing,” she said as she unveiled the £39bn, 10-year grant programme to support housebuilding, “especially for social rent”.

Alongside higher-than-expected investment in the NHS, Rachel Reeves’ first Spending Review will be remembered for the announcement of the biggest Affordable Homes Programme in decades.

Cash secured but awaiting the details

Questions remain around the tenures of the new homes and whether the scale of funding on offer lines up with Labour’s enormous target of 1.5 million homes by 2029. However, this Spending Review was a much-needed shot in the arm for social landlords and proof that in tough times, the government really is prioritising housing.

The consensus across the sector was clear, with the initial response describing the offer now facing the sector as a “historic” turning point.

With the cash secured, several senior leaders pointed out that the next step forward will be in the details.

What will be the level of grant per home? How is the new AHP funding going to be split between social rent, affordable and shared ownership? Will funding for the AHP be front-loaded to kick-start delivery of more homes in this parliament to help meet the government’s ambitious housing targets?

Inside Housing pored over several documents published during the Spending Review’s triumphant aftermath but to no avail.

Labour’s position has long been to go “net positive” on social rent homes. Another clue to where the focus might be came in April when the boss of Homes England revealed around 60% of the government’s pre-Spending Review top-ups to the AHP was being spent on social rented homes.

The Treasury has been asked for clarification on the new AHP.

Assessing projects will shift to ‘place-based’ approach

In her speech to the House of Commons, Ms Reeves was keen to prove that she was investing across the country, reeling off the names of regional towns and cities that were due to benefit from the government’s spending plans.

She also confirmed that the government has reviewed its ‘green book’ rules to allow the Treasury to prioritise projects outside London and South East England. This “should make a real difference”, according to Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium.

“Centralised funding models and narrow value-for-money criteria have been a barrier to delivering the solutions Northern communities need,” she added.

However, she also pointed out that the North of England faces a “regeneration crisis”, with over 126,000 social homes reaching the end of their life, and said dedicated funding for regeneration is still “urgently needed”.

The changes were outlined in the government’s review into the ‘green book’ methodology it uses to assess the cost and benefits of projects.

Changes included the introduction of “place-based business cases”, bringing together different projects, such as housing and transport, needed to achieve the objectives of a particular area.

Meanwhile, Scottish housing associations urged the devolved government to “seize the opportunity” of increased support for housing in Westminster.

Sally Thomas, chief executive of the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations, said the Spending Review “enables the Scottish government to back the country’s housing associations on a long-term basis”, including a multi-year funding package.

“It’s time to end the uncertainty of budgets which change one year from the next and empower our housing associations to build,” she added.

Northern Ireland’s housing bodies also welcomed the news as a “signal of intent” to tackle the housing crisis, but urged for a “fair share” of the investment and a commitment from the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure it is spent on housing.

Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations, said his members “are ready to meet higher housing targets, if the Northern Ireland Executive is prepared to provide the finance”.

“To meet the needs of our communities, we need a strategic and sustained increase in funding for social and affordable housing here,” he said. “Investment in housing is an investment in people, public health and economic growth – and Northern Ireland must not be left behind.”