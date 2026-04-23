Abri plans to double new homes target to 20,000 by focusing on alternative funding models

The 58,000-home group has this week launched a new investment strategy, which outlines its plans to invest “record amounts” in existing homes.

Abri’s strategy said it will continue to deliver its original target of 1,000 homes per year with on-balance sheet funding, and will increase this output “if further efficiencies unlock additional capacity”.

In order to deliver 20,000 new homes by 2036, the group will require alternative financing and “an enhanced funding model incorporating traditional debt financing and equity investment”, the strategy said.