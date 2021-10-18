BPHA chief executive to step down after eight years

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Kevin Bolt, the chief executive of Bedford-based BPHA, will step down in May 2022 after eight years in the top job, the association has announced.
Mr Bolt, a former marketing director at cider maker Merrydown, was appointed by the 19,500-home landlord on an interim basis in January 2014, before being handed the reins permanently four months later.
He took over at a turbulent time for BPHA after predecessor chief executive Kevin Turmore resigned just 17 days into his role.
Mr Bolt had previously worked as interim operations and change director at BPHA between July 2012 and April 2013.
He also led change management consultancy Step-Change from 2005 until it was wound up in 2019.
Last summer, BPHA secured £125m in capital by issuing its first private placement with UK, US and Canadian investors.
The landlord said the deal was part of a strategy to diversify its debt portfolio with unsecured debt, enabling its development ambitions over the next few years to be funded.
BPHA also made the news in 2020 after revealing it was trialing body-worn cameras, concealed in ID badges and activated only when incidents occur, in a bid to protect frontline staff.
Mr Bolt said it had been “my privilege and pleasure” to lead BPHA but that it was “time for me to hand over to someone new” as his 65th birthday approached.
“I [leave] BPHA in excellent shape, with an experienced board, a strong leadership team and dedicated and talented colleagues,” Mr Bolt said. “At a time of challenge and opportunity for the sector, I believe BPHA is well placed to get even stronger, continuing to provide more homes.”
Paul Leinster, chair at BPHA, said: “I would like to thank Kevin for his strong leadership and achievements in helping BPHA to improve in so many aspects over the years, not least in his dedication to making a positive difference for our customers.”
He added: “The board and I look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with Kevin over the next eight months. We are grateful that Kevin has provided us with ample time to appoint a successor and we will ensure purposeful and successful leadership continues.”
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