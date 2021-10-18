BPHA chief executive to step down after eight years

Mr Bolt, a former marketing director at cider maker Merrydown, was appointed by the 19,500-home landlord on an interim basis in January 2014, before being handed the reins permanently four months later.

He took over at a turbulent time for BPHA after predecessor chief executive Kevin Turmore resigned just 17 days into his role.

Mr Bolt had previously worked as interim operations and change director at BPHA between July 2012 and April 2013.

He also led change management consultancy Step-Change from 2005 until it was wound up in 2019.