Co-ownership property value limit raised in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland communities minister Gordon Lyons has announced the PVL ceiling will rise from £210,000 to £215,000 from 14 April, in a bid to enable more people to get on the property ladder.

Mr Lyons said the move is intended to provide improved access to appropriate properties for people and families across Northern Ireland and confirmed that officials will review how the limit is calculated.

The co-ownership scheme is equivalent to the shared ownership model in the rest of the UK. The change comes as private rents and property values continue to soar in Northern Ireland, in effect blocking some potential beneficiaries of the scheme from using it for suitable properties.

By the end of 2025, average house prices in the country had reached £195,936, up 7.5% on the previous year and fast approaching the previous limit, potentially locking standard family homes out of the scheme.