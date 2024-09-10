Do we need a new consumer code on shared ownership?

The SOC code is voluntary, but has gathered widespread support from mortgage lenders and social housing providers.

So why is it needed? To answer that, it helps to look at current regulation, where it applies to shared ownership and, more importantly, where it fails to protect shared ownership households.

“Property lawyers have, perhaps rightly, pointed out that the burden of compliance falls on sellers’ shoulders, offering little protection for buyers and nothing for property with shared ownership tenures”

First, guidance from the National Trading Standards requires those selling homes, including shared ownership tenures, to provide greater amounts of material information on a property when it is marketed. It has been suggested that its primary purpose has been to help estate agents comply with Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations by putting key information on sales particulars.

Property lawyers have, perhaps rightly, pointed out that the burden of compliance falls on sellers’ shoulders, offering little protection for buyers and nothing for property with shared ownership tenures.