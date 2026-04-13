Doing supported housing for refugees right

Every year, we see the same pattern. Asylum seekers who have spent months, sometimes years, in Home Office accommodation being granted refugee status. That moment should be one of relief and hope. Instead, it’s often followed by crisis.

Once status is granted, individuals are required to leave asylum accommodation within a short timeframe. Because dispersal policies rarely connect people to areas where they have community ties, relevant skills opportunities or realistic access to social housing, many are left facing homelessness almost immediately.

In many cases, these individuals do not meet the threshold for statutory homelessness, which means local authorities do not always have a duty to house them.

At the same time, the private rented sector is often out of reach. Rents in cities, such as London and Bristol, far exceed Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, resulting in temporary supported housing playing a vital role in resettling, and ultimately, integrating refugees into society.

This is where social and supported housing is working well. Supported accommodation provides stability at a critical moment. It offers not just a roof, but structured help with English language development, employment readiness and mental health support where needed.