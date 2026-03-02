Enfield Council sets out 10-year plan to deliver 3,000 homes

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A housing delivery and placemaking plan has been set out by Enfield Council with an aim of building 3,000 homes over the next 10 years.
Agreed by the London local authority at a recent cabinet meeting, the plan will “strengthen neighbourhoods and tackle the housing crisis”, it said.
The proposals will be underpinned by the council’s bids for affordable and council housing funding, as well as see investment in existing stock.
Ayten Guzel, cabinet member for housing at Enfield Council, said: “We are setting out an ambitious plan to build more new, genuinely affordable homes for local people over the next decade.”
Like many local authorities across the capital, Enfield faces significant housing pressures, including rising homelessness, increasing temporary accommodation costs and high demand for genuinely affordable homes.
Research from last year revealed that councils across the capital believe a £330m overspend on homelessness services is the “single biggest risk” to their finances and is pushing town halls towards bankruptcy.
To help tackle some of these issues, Enfield’s 10-year plan includes an aim to deliver a programme to increase the supply of council affordable homes, homes for keyworkers and specialist housing.
Alongside this, there will be investment in estate renewal and placemaking, which would have a focus on community spaces, transport links, more health and leisure centres, and green spaces.
The council hopes this will ensure residents “are living in safe and well-connected neighbourhoods to create a strong sense of belonging”.
Enfield Council will now submit a bid to the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Social and Affordable Homes Programme.
This bid will focus on social rent homes, but the council will also seek to provide intermediate homes for people priced out of market rent but not eligible for a social home, such as keyworkers, and specialist housing for people who need additional support.
This funding could unlock £1.5bn investment in the borough, creating 9,000 jobs during the programme and £150m of social value.
Ms Guzel added: “We are committed not only to increasing supply, but to renewing and improving older estates, improving existing council homes and working closely with residents and development partners to secure the very best outcomes for our communities.
“This programme is also about creating stronger neighbourhoods with the right infrastructure, green spaces and community facilities, supporting local jobs and investment, and ensuring Enfield continues to grow in a way that benefits everyone.
“I would like to thank the GLA for their support to date and we look forward to continuing to work together to secure further investment for our borough.
“By bidding for additional affordable housing funding and setting out a clear long-term pipeline, we are demonstrating that Enfield is ready to provide housing at scale and to play our part in tackling the housing crisis.”
Enfield’s plan comes after a taskforce at another London council urged it to set up partnerships with institutional funders to see if these could deliver extra homes for the borough more quickly.
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