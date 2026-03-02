Enfield Council sets out 10-year plan to deliver 3,000 homes

A housing delivery and placemaking plan has been set out by Enfield Council with an aim of building 3,000 homes over the next 10 years #UKhousing

Ayten Guzel, cabinet member for housing at Enfield Council, said: “We are setting out an ambitious plan to build more new, genuinely affordable homes for local people over the next decade.”

The proposals will be underpinned by the council’s bids for affordable and council housing funding, as well as see investment in existing stock.

Agreed by the London local authority at a recent cabinet meeting, the plan will “strengthen neighbourhoods and tackle the housing crisis”, it said.

Like many local authorities across the capital, Enfield faces significant housing pressures, including rising homelessness, increasing temporary accommodation costs and high demand for genuinely affordable homes.

Research from last year revealed that councils across the capital believe a £330m overspend on homelessness services is the “single biggest risk” to their finances and is pushing town halls towards bankruptcy.

To help tackle some of these issues, Enfield’s 10-year plan includes an aim to deliver a programme to increase the supply of council affordable homes, homes for keyworkers and specialist housing.

Alongside this, there will be investment in estate renewal and placemaking, which would have a focus on community spaces, transport links, more health and leisure centres, and green spaces.

The council hopes this will ensure residents “are living in safe and well-connected neighbourhoods to create a strong sense of belonging”.

Enfield Council will now submit a bid to the Greater London Authority’s (GLA) Social and Affordable Homes Programme.