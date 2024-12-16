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The minister for infrastructure in Northern Ireland has revealed that thousands of new homes can now have water and sewerage networks as a result of £19.5m in extra funding announced last month.
John O’Dowd confirmed that the funding will connect 2,300 new homes.
The money was ring-fenced for Northern Ireland Water during the October monitoring round, and the new investment will cover five council areas.
Belfast City Council will have the most homes connected, with 1,200 properties benefiting from a £7m investment in Upper Falls wastewater treatment works’ stormwater storage.
A total of £7.4m will be invested in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Mill Road combined sewer overflow, linking 250 properties to the network.
Derry City and Strabane District Council will receive a £2.1m investment into Faughan Crescent pumping station to connect 350 properties.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will receive a £500,000 investment into Park Manor pumping station, linking up 350 properties, and a further £500,000 for one phase of the Antrim wastewater project, to connect 150 properties.
Mid Ulster District Council will also receive £2.8m for the Cabragh wastewater treatment works, which will enable 10 properties to be connected.
Earlier this year, Northern Ireland’s construction industry body said around 19,000 homes were unable to proceed because of a lack of wastewater capacity.
During the debate on challenges facing Northern Ireland Water, Mr O’Dowd called attention to the underfunding of public services and ruled out the mutualisation of the utility.
Mr O’Dowd said the fresh investment was “good news for communities and businesses across counties Antrim, Derry and Tyrone”.
“I’d like to thank Northern Ireland Water for working in a constructive and positive manner to deliver this essential infrastructure, and we will continue to work together to find innovative solutions in the months and years ahead,” he said.
“As we continue to seek fairer funding and investment in our services after 14 years of underfunding and austerity by the British government, I will continue to make the case for additional funding for essential public services to enable the upgrade and modernisation of vital infrastructure,” Mr O’Dowd added.
Jo Aston, chair of Northern Ireland Water, said: “This investment will help to address current development constraints.
“This positive development will not only support much-needed housing supply, but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of our local communities.”
Last month, Northern Ireland housing bodies welcomed an additional £24m in funding allocated by the executive to help deliver 1,400 new social homes this financial year.
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