Five things we learned from Scotland’s Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill

The Scottish government has published a bill that gives it new powers to assess and remediate buildings with dangerous cladding. @jamesriding10 unpicks the legislation #UKhousing

With this in mind, Inside Housing has looked through the new bill and picked out key points from the legislation.

For this reason, it is crucial that the cladding remediation bill has teeth.

Given that the final firm signed up to the English contract last month , seven months after Mr Gove’s deadline, Scottish ministers may have a long and arduous journey ahead of them.

Last year, the Scottish government said that relevant developers had pledged to assess and, if necessary, remediate 105 buildings. However, they have not yet signed a legal agreement similar to the one housing secretary Michael Gove has enforced in England.

In other areas, however, Holyrood is playing catch-up with England. The new Housing (Cladding Remediation) Bill falls into that category.

Scotland has made some bold steps to address the cladding crisis, such as a muscular ban on combustible materials introduced last June.

Ministers can carry out assessments without consent from owners

The bill gives Scottish ministers the power to assess and remediate buildings with unsafe cladding where the owners do not provide consent.

This power will be used to arrange the assessments on ‘orphan” buildings, where no developer can be found to pay for remediation. But it may also be used in other cases, for example where a developer is unable to gain the necessary consent to all the work involved in an assessment.

Even when arranged by Scottish ministers, the assessment will normally be carried out by another person under contract.

Under the plans, judges may grant a warrant to assessors to use “reasonable force” to enter a building if the premises are unoccupied, or the owner has refused to let them in.

It would become an offence to obstruct or fail to assist with assessments, likely punishable by a fine.

The bill also gives ministers the power to evacuate buildings if cladding poses a “substantial risk to the occupants’ lives”.

The cladding register

Scottish ministers will need to record cladding assessments and remediation works in a register. This register will include assessment dates, details of any repairs and when the work finished.

The government hopes this will make information about cladding repairs easily available. However, the bill allows Scottish ministers to charge for access to the register.

It is expected that the register will be used by solicitors during the sale and purchase of properties within affected buildings, or mortgage lenders to check that a property provides suitable security for lending.

It will be an offence to provide false or misleading information for the register, punishable by a fine of up to £1,000.