Grant money is not the only way to fund net-zero goals in Wales, Tirion boss says

Speaking at the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru’s annual Tai conference near Cardiff, Mr Ward said Tirion had worked “very hard” with net-zero infrastructure investors on recent developments.

“There’s a whole new market there. They’re actually investing in the infrastructure, which is taking a development cost away,” he said.

“If we’re going to get to net zero, we need to move away from grant and look at investment instead. Public-private partnerships seem to have gone out of fashion a little bit, but we’re really keen.

“It’s a very powerful tool, if you can get it right.”