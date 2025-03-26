Growing up on a council estate, I was given an opportunity that changed my life

An unexpected opportunity at the age of 10 proved life-changing for me, a girl from a council estate in Manchester.

My three sisters and I shared a bedroom in a very small social housing property. At the time, the term social value wasn’t widely used, but our housing association ran programmes to engage young people living on these estates.

One summer, I was invited to go on one at Werneth Park in Oldham. For two weeks, I got the bus each day to do activities from abseiling to canoeing. It was all about opportunities, experiences and confidence-building for young people who needed it most.

To have access to an opportunity like that was life-changing.