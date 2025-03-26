Growing up on a council estate, I was given an opportunity that changed my life

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As a 10-year-old living in a small social housing property, I was invited to a summer camp that changed the course of my life. Never compromise on the values that drive you, advises Sarah Maguire, head of social value at consultancy Fusion21
An unexpected opportunity at the age of 10 proved life-changing for me, a girl from a council estate in Manchester.
My three sisters and I shared a bedroom in a very small social housing property. At the time, the term social value wasn’t widely used, but our housing association ran programmes to engage young people living on these estates.
One summer, I was invited to go on one at Werneth Park in Oldham. For two weeks, I got the bus each day to do activities from abseiling to canoeing. It was all about opportunities, experiences and confidence-building for young people who needed it most.
To have access to an opportunity like that was life-changing.
After that experience, I decided I’d like to work in the public sector. That’s where my passion comes from – that lived experience.
Now, as a woman in a senior position at Fusion21, I lead a team that has generated £200m in social value, and I’m proud to say that people are at the heart of all our decision-making and collaborations with partners.
At Fusion21, we have created over 13,500 employment outcomes, including jobs and apprentices, by helping our public sector members and suppliers embrace social value and champion positive and meaningful changes for individuals and communities.
“Reflecting on my career to date, the most important piece of advice I have for women entering any sector is to let their values guide them throughout their career, management and leadership journey”
The data speaks for itself, and it feels good to make a visible impact, procuring with purpose to achieve extraordinary outcomes.
Reflecting on my career to date, the most important piece of advice I have for women entering any sector is to let their values guide them throughout their career, management and leadership journey.
Never compromise on the values that drive you, whether that’s kindness, integrity or respect.
For women starting their careers: don’t be afraid to ask questions, back yourself, or take on new responsibilities to step outside of your comfort zone. Early on, if you’re given an opportunity, take it. Sometimes we can hold ourselves back with thoughts of, “No, you can’t do that. That’s not for you; that’s for somebody else,” but give yourself the opportunity.
It’s also crucial to see women in leadership roles. Unless you see it, you can’t aspire to be it.
For me, encouraging women into leadership positions starts with creating an inclusive and supportive environment. I think women bring balance to any organisation. We offer different perspectives, different approaches to problem-solving, and different methods of communication.
“Ultimately, what matters most is delivering value to local communities and ensuring that those who need opportunities the most can access them”
Fusion21 has a proud record in this area. Procurement is a male-dominated industry – globally, 62% of roles are held by men, according to recent reports. While this statistic reflects broader industry trends, we are defying the norm. Half our workforce is female and our senior leadership team is made up of four women and three men.
We’ve also run leadership development and mentoring programmes for potential future leaders within the business. Additionally, we engage young women through our supply chain, providing them with access to construction sites and professionals so they can aspire to be part of the construction sector in the future. We also work with schools and colleges to create connections that facilitate these opportunities.
I’m responsible for strategic leadership of all social value activity across the business. But, ultimately, what matters most is delivering value to local communities and ensuring that those who need opportunities the most can access them – just like that 10-year-old girl catching a summer camp bus all those years ago.
Sarah Maguire, head of social value, Fusion21
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