Homes England agrees deal with house builder to deliver 1,000 new homes

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The government’s housing and regeneration agency has struck a deal with Vistry to deliver 1,000 new homes in Northstowe, Cambridgeshire.
The conditional contract between Homes England and the house builder will bring forward 900 homes, alongside two smaller parcels of land of 50 homes each.
Of the new homes, 40% will be affordable, and more than £20m of social infrastructure and planning contributions will also be made as part of the scheme through a Section 106 agreement.
This will include a new local centre, a primary school and supporting infrastructure, including roads, utilities and green space.
It is anticipated that a planning application will be made for the first phase before the end of 2026, with building work expected to begin in 2027, and the first residents moving in from 2028.
Alison Crofton, chief regional delivery officer at Homes England, said: “This agreement unlocks a major new phase of delivery at Northstowe, supporting up to 1,000 homes and bringing forward essential infrastructure in step with development.
“It will help accelerate build-out and create more opportunities for SME builders, strengthening market resilience and paving the way for a well-planned, sustainable community.”
Phase 3B of the scheme marks an important step for Northstowe’s wider vision, and the deal will help increase the rate at which new homes are built, while ensuring they are delivered alongside the supporting infrastructure and amenities.
Stephen Teagle, chief executive of partnerships and regeneration at Vistry, said: “Northstowe is an important and ambitious new community, and we’re pleased to be working with Homes England to accelerate the next stage of its growth, delivering much-needed mixed-tenure homes alongside the vital infrastructure required for communities to thrive.
“We share Homes England’s commitment to creating places that are sustainable, well connected and designed for the long term, and we look forward to working closely with partners as this next phase progresses.”
Homes England explained that it took an approach that aligns with local planning policy and supports long-term growth.
The agency said: “By linking infrastructure delivery with housing delivery from the outset of this phase, the agreement is designed to support a well-planned and timely next stage for Northstowe.”
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