Homes England agrees deal with house builder to deliver 1,000 new homes

Phase 3B of the scheme marks an important step for Northstowe’s wider vision, and the deal will help increase the rate at which new homes are built, while ensuring they are delivered alongside the supporting infrastructure and amenities.

Stephen Teagle, chief executive of partnerships and regeneration at Vistry, said: “Northstowe is an important and ambitious new community, and we’re pleased to be working with Homes England to accelerate the next stage of its growth, delivering much-needed mixed-tenure homes alongside the vital infrastructure required for communities to thrive.

“We share Homes England’s commitment to creating places that are sustainable, well connected and designed for the long term, and we look forward to working closely with partners as this next phase progresses.”

Homes England explained that it took an approach that aligns with local planning policy and supports long-term growth.

The agency said: “By linking infrastructure delivery with housing delivery from the outset of this phase, the agreement is designed to support a well-planned and timely next stage for Northstowe.”