Landlords see largest rise in affordable rent stock under THFC’s Blend portfolio

The fund is made up of a group of 32 providers that borrow through The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC)’s Blend portfolio, who added 7,500 new homes to their stock before March 2024.

Of these, 38% were allocated to affordable rent, 28% to low-cost homeownership and 26% to general needs social rent, with a further 1.8% earmarked for supported housing.

Affordable rent is a tenure brought in by the coalition government and can be set at up to 80% of market rates, compared to social rents which are usually set at half this level.